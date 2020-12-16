The best faux flowers to gift this Christmas

We do love a beautiful bunch of flowers – nothing nicer than a ring on the door and a stunning bouquet being handed over. But the thing about fresh flowers is that they never last very long. Even if you get a beautiful arrangement by a talented florist, they are frequently gone over within a week which is not only disappointing, but also an extremely expensive way to keep flowers in your home all year round.

Faux flowers used to be an embarrassingly fake and plastic but more recently, they are so beautifully made that it’s hard to tell the difference between them and the real thing.

This year, if you’d like to give a gift that will last into 2021, these centre pieces from The Irish Country Home made an extremely thoughtful gift.

Hydrangea & Rose RRP €175

A vibrant fuchsia palette that works effortlessly for Christmas time and throughout the year. This faux flower bouquet features hydrangeas, and roses and are presented in a classic silver hurricane vase. This piece makes the most wonderful centre piece for any home event. (Height: 35cm)

Timeless Beauty €135

An arrangement of classic white hydrangeas in a glass tank vase that will bloom all year long. This timeless arrangement will sit comfortably with any interior style. Add a touch of class to your dining or side tables with this simply elegant and timeless bouquet. (Height: 28cm)

Quiet Charm €75

These delicate green and purple hydrangeas would last just hours if fresh… but these will continue to flourish all year round. Place this gorgeous piece on any table in any room for a touch of glamour. Each hydrangea sits in faux water to make your little arrangement all the more realistic! (Height: 24cm)

The Irish Country Home has faux floral arrangements starting from €35 which can be delivered directly to your door or the door of someone special with a personalised note.

All arrangements are hand made in Ireland from the highest quality materials so you can enjoy them for years to come.

Visit www.theirishcountryhome.com to see the full range and pricing.