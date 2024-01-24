The best fashion dupes from The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably buzzing with excitement for the final three episodes of BBC’s The Traitors to begin tonight.

We’ve been completely glued this month to the intense reality show, which sees 22 strangers being split into Traitors and Faithfuls, and the Faithfuls being tasked with unmasking the Traitors before they steal a huge cash prize.

However, it’s not just the glamorous Scottish castle, dramatic plot twists and enigmatic cast members that have us obsessed – we’re also in love with host Claudia Winkleman’s wardrobe!

From cosy knitwear to stylish coats, the 52-year-old has become a fashion icon for many Traitors fans. So, we’ve picked out a few of Claudia’s most iconic outfits from season two, and paired them with affordable dupes from ASOS. Scroll down below to find your next fashion picks:

Striped knitwear

Fans of The Traitors will know that you can always count on Claudia to wear some fantastic jumpers during her time on the show. In particular, we’ve been dreaming about this striped number that she chose to wear for an outdoor mission. Striped jumpers are not difficult to find anywhere these days, but we thought that we could definitely see Claudia wearing this bright Topshop multicoloured one, or this toned-down option from Free People.

Classic turtleneck

During the first series of The Traitors, fans were mesmerised by one particular turtleneck jumper that Claudia wore, as it practically covered half of her head. While this new knit from season 2 is definitely not as dramatic, it does remind us that you can never go wrong with a grey jumper! If you’re looking for one yourself, this super soft one from ASOS Design could be the perfect fit.

Scottish roots

Credit: Claudia Winkleman Instagram

Although she has yet to don a Scottish kilt, Claudia has occasionally delved into Scottish influences for her wardrobe. Earlier in this series, she greeted the Traitors and Faithfuls in this gorgeous ensemble, completed with a cable knit jumper and plaid skirt. If you fancy re-creating this iconic fashion look, this beautiful chunky knit from Barbour Woodlane and cute monochrome skirt from Threadbare River would do the trick.

Luxurious suits

Credit: BBC

Alongside her stunning knitwear, Claudia is also known for sporting quite a number of sleek suits and blazers. Although there have been several incredible suit choices so far in series 2, we settled on focusing on this checked blazer from episode 1. Whether you want to complete a suited look or just add a bit of sophistication to a casual outfit, blazers are always a good idea! To replicate Claudia’s outfit, we’ve got our eye on this lovely check blazer from Stradivarius.

Diamonds forever

Credit: Llara Plaza / BBC

Another mission, another jumper! For this venture outdoors, Claudia chose to opt for a preppy, diamond-patterned jumper, paired with a collared shirt and a lengthy black coat. If you fancy gaining some inspiration from this look, this brown and white diamonds v-neck from Urban Threads could be just what you need to brighten up your winter wardrobe.

All dressed up

Credit: Llara Plaza / BBC

Arguably, the outfit that has caught The Traitors viewers' attention the most so far this series is this stylish mini dress. Claudia chose to sport this black diamante dress for one of the drama-fuelled Round Tables, and we haven’t stopped thinking about it since. This exact dress is available to purchase from The Vampire’s Wife, but as its price tag is still eye-wateringly high, we’ve found a gorgeous alternative in this Collective The Label mini dress. We could definitely see Claudia wearing this one!

Detective vibes

Last but not least, when you’re hosting a game of mystery and deception, a trench coat is a must in your wardrobe! As Claudia says herself, she chose to go “a bit Inspector Gadget” with this amazing, beige trench coat. Luckily, this style trend can be found in many retailers this winter, but in honour of Claudia’s wardrobe, we’ve settled on this beautiful trench coat from Stradivarius.