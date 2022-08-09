The best accessories to help boost your beach-side look this summer

By Brian Cummins

32-year-old influencer Terrie McEvoy never disappoints us with her flawless summer style. Her fashionable fits may not be pushing the boundaries, but it’s everyday wear, elevated, and we LOVE it.

Terrie’s currently on a fabulous getaway to Mallorca, strutting her style throughout the sands with her nine-month-old daughter, Sydney, close by.

One thing about Terrie is, she always knows the perfect accessory and she’s always rocking stunning hats — the daunting yet effortless accessory that too many of us fear. However, this summer we’re putting our insecurities away and embracing the hat once and for all!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the fashion blogger shared a gorgeous video of herself and little Sydney enjoying the sunshine by the beach, Terrie wearing a beautiful black and white ribbed bikini set from Nasty Gal.

To complete her seaside look, Terrie paired these basic pieces with a chic pair of angular black sunglasses and a fabulous flat top, boat-style straw hat from the brand MANTRA.

Feel like elevating your own beach-side looks? Check out our top fashion picks down below!

Embracing Hats

Rustic Straw Hat

H&M

€11

This one is definitely a statement piece. It would look best with a plain neutral coloured bikini (or even a light summer kaftan) so that it can really stand out.

Straw Boater Hat with Black Ribbon

ASOS

€14.99

This one is quite similar to Terrie’s gorgeous hat, and will be a staple in your summer wardrobe. This would pair best with darker bikinis, like Terrie’s, to contrast the straw colour but match with the ribbon.

Cutwork Hat In Black Straw

ASOS

€21.99

How unreal would this hat be with an all-white bikini/summer dress? You can’t resist that pairing!

Plain Straw Hat

H&M

€6

If you’re looking for something a bit more versatile, this is the one for you. Could go with almost anything, and you definitely already have a summer fit that would match up perfectly with it.

Cool Contrast Bikinis

Triangle Peach Bikini

Boohoo

€12 (For the Top)

These colours are to die for! If you have the opportunity to stand out and be colourful, why not take it? The perfect shades of pink and peach would be stunning with a white hat.

Black Contrast Bikini

PrettyLittleThing

€27

Just picture this with the black ribboned hat; need I say more?

Contrast Panel Printed Bikini:

Cotton Traders

€15 (For the Top)

This would be a perfect match with the all black straw hat – I can feel the sea breeze just imagining it!

Classic Red Bikini

ASOS

€45.98

You can’t beat a good ol’ classic red bikini. It could really be paired with any sun hat and be super stylish, you can’t go wrong!

Hopefully these stylish pieces have inspired you to elevate your beach looks this summer!