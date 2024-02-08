The benefits of retinol but without the irritation

We all know Retinol is one of the go-to ingredients for acne, wrinkles, sun damage, enlarged pores and more. As a prime exfoliator, Retinol increases skin turnover, continually sloughing off dull cells and revealing healthy, more radiant skin below. However, we also know Retinoic acid can often cause irritation, usually in the form of redness or scaling.

Gillian McMahon, Key Skincare Trainer at NeoStrata says "Potent Retinol Complex is ideal for those who want the powerful anti-ageing benefits of Retinol while minimising the potential for irritation that’s associated with traditional Retinol formulas”.

Neostrata Potent Retinol Complex (30ml, €64.95) is a next-generation formula with all the potent benefits of retinol, while helping minimise irritation with nourishing and hydrating ingredients. Its active ingredients include 0.3% Pure Retinol to increase skin turnover and target collagen production. It contains Niacinamide to reduce the appearance of age spots.

To combat irritation, NeoStrata has included Tigergrass, a botanical antioxidant that soothes and balances reactive dehydrated skin, and Hyaluronic Acid, a potent humectant that delivers plumping hydration. The result is smoother, more even-looking skin.

Retinol products can still make the skin more sensitive to the sun, so always apply it at night, and in the morning, follow your normal skincare routine but make sure to add sunscreen. (Try Matrix Support SPF30 [50g €76.95] which improves skin texture and uneven tone, while helping skin look firmer and healthier. It features ultimate anti-ageing ingredients and broad-spectrum SPF 30 sun protection for prevention and protection).

Neostrata Potent Retinol Complex is available from www.neostrata.ie and all good beauty salons nationwide.