The Beauty Edit: the must-have Beauty Buys for Summer 2022. 

It's been so long since many of us have been away, that the excitement around this year's summer holidays (be that at home or abroad) is real! It seems like a lifetime ago since we have planned outfits and poolside wear. Often forgotten until the last minute, our beauty bags tend to include the same old reliables but there has never been a better year for trying something new. To help you navigate what you need in your life, we have curated this Beauty Edit of the must-have Beauty Buys for Summer 2022.

beauti|edit Pristine Express Self-Tanning Foam – Limited Edition €35

If you’ve been searching for a new tan with easy application, even wear off and natural results, then this is the one for you. It’s a limited edition second product launch by beauti|edit that is a must have tanning product for this summer. This is a tinted foam which delivers a more natural, sun-kissed, summer tan while also improving the skins moisture leaving your skin feeling soft to the touch.

With a unique blend of aloe vera, coconut oils, citric acid and glycerin, it's essentially a skincare tan. It has a soft cotton scent, is fast developing, fast drying and streak free too. It's paraben free, alcohol free, vegan friendly and isn't tested on animals! Beauti|edit Pristine Express Tan contains vegetan premium which allows your tan to develop within 3-4 hours of application. ﻿Suitable for all skin tones. Buy here.

Voduz Sun Shine – UV Conditioning Oil (with added shimmer) €17.95

Sparkle and shine with the new Sun Shine UV protection oil by Voduz. This conditioning oil works to help keep the scalp and hair hydrated from damaging effects caused by UV rays, chlorine, minerals and salts. It is enriched with Argan, Baobab and Jojoba oils which will effectively nourish and moisturise the scalp and hair. Bursting with a summer scent and ultrafine.

It is currently on 3 for 2 price offer along with the other new Voduz Hair products Sun Saviour and Sun Scalp (the brands new Scalp SPF50 Sun Cream which is enriched with active ingredients that will protect the scalp and hairline during exposure to the sun.)

YSL Beauty’s award-winning sustainable Nu make-up range

Only recently launched in Ireland, Nu by YSL Beauty is already proving to be a must-have this summer. It is an authentic, expressive and inclusive new generation of sustainable beauty products created with and for Gen Z consumers. This innovative makeup and skincare range features ingredients from natural origins, formulated with both key dermatological and key natural ingredients. It includes five signature products designed to deliver an all-day-long fresh complexion.

The Bare Look Tint – an ultra-buildable tint with brightening efficacy thanks to its 90% skincare base enriched with Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate deeply and marshmallow.

The Glow In Balm – an oil-in-water formula with light-reflecting pearls that gives immediate glow and 24h hydration. Made with plant-based glycerin, known for hydration and brightening properties.

The Blotting Lotion – designed to offer a comfortable and long-lasting mattified skin finish, made with Salicylic Acid to prevent oily skin and Limonette, known for its antioxidant properties.

The Tone Corrector – a creamy-textured natural brightener comprising one billion tone correcting micro pearls in three shades, offering eight hours of hydration.

The Dewy Mist – uses bi-phase formula technology for moisture, comfort and plumped glowy skin, containing super hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and Pomegranate Oil Extract.

Available now from exclusive Irish stockists at Brown Thomas Dublin, Dundrum, Limerick, Cork, Galway, BT Blanchardstown, online at www.brownthomas.com, Arnott’s Beauty Hall and online at www.arnotts.ie.

The Little Green Angel Overnight Bag

The airport is stressful right now so bringing these affordable travel-sized body care essentials will make the passage through security just a little less hassle. The Little Green Angel Overnight Bag contains four 30ml overnight essentials in a reusable canvas bag.

Each contains a powerful blend of hand-harvested organic seaweed with stunning essential oils for refreshing showering or a long luxurious soak in the bath. It contains a shower gel, body lotion, shampoo and conditioning serum and is available on www.greenangel.com and in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Kash Beauty Crystal Crush Glitter Gel €13.95

Kash Beauty has just launched this super pigmented and hyper reflective non-stick glitter gel, which will amplify any summer look. It is suitable to use across the body to add a dazzling sweep or on the face to enhance any makeup look in a matter of seconds. The classic tube component means that application couldn’t be easier – apply with your finger or a beauty sponge, patting on the area until you achieve your desired glitter intensity.

This is one for your summer toilet bag which shouldn’t just be saved for festivals! Three shades are available each with delightful names: Moon Beam, Star Burst and Cosmic Charm. Buy here.

Avène Cleanance Comedomed €22

If you are prone to a breakout, the Cleanance Comedomed, an innovation from Laboratoires Eau Thermale Avène delivers with proven effectiveness. It targets invisible and visible blemishes with a unique action and limits their reappearance.

Expert skincare for oily, blemish-prone skin, Cleanance Comedomed is formulated using a plant extract from the seeds of milk thistle. This active ingredient with patented properties directly targets blackheads, reduces existing blemishes and prevents new ones from appearing. It's non-comedogenic, high tolerance for blemish-prone skin, its fast-absorbing, non-greasy texture leaves the skin mattified.

Wedding Season Lipsticks from BySK

Sarah Keary's new makeup range, BySK may have the perfect shades for all brides this Summer but we think they will make gorgeous holiday lippies to bring your face to life. Four beautifully lightweight flattering, sexy and wearable shades which add hydration and volume to the lips in a long-lasting creamy texture.

The shades include:

'Going To The Chapel' – a romantic and timeless shade which flatters all skin tones. She is a muted mauve pink lipstick with a full-bodied satin finish.

'Love Story' – a soft nude pink flirty, effortless cool-girl shade, our new everyday bestie! She is a soft nude-pink with a satin finish.

'Hallelujah Anyway' – the perfect nude for effortless paired back beauty. She is a peachy nude-rose lipstick with a luxurious satin finish.

'Moulin Rouge' – an irresistible and seductive red for everyday glamour! She is a magic satin blue-toned red statement lipstick.

Each luscious lipstick is priced at €18.50 and is available to buy online from sarahkeary.ie

Eminence’s Hydrating Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Collection

Delight and uplift your Summer senses with fresh strawberry and rhubarb. Formulated with Eminence.ie’s unique Botanical Hyaluronic Acid Complex, this collection will become your go-to for deep hydration.

With a fresh, dewy finish, this vegan Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Hydrator (€68.00) rejuvenates dull skin — just what we need for summer!

Meanwhile, their Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Body Lotion (€49) indulges the skin with quick-absorbing moisture. Eminence’s Botanical Hyaluronic Acid Complex infuses skin with immediate head-to-toe hydration, as panthenol protects the skin barrier to prevent moisture loss. With its delicious scent and creamy feel, this vegan lotion leaves skin with a soft and silky finish.

Casmara Vitamin C Shot Box

The Casmara Vitamin C Shot Limited Edition Box is the ultra-revitalising, anti-ageing answer to our clear complexion prayers! Catering to depleting levels of vitamins in the body as we age is extremely important, and this superstar Vitamin C Shot provides the skin with that extra bit of attention in order to keep that lit-from-within, youthful glow. With the ability to smooth skin texture and tone, tackle pigmentation and combat the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – what better way to incorporate Vitamin C into your skin than by giving yourself a “shot” each day! Containing the Sensations Vitamin Shot and Hydro Revitalising Cream, the Casmara Vitamin C Shot Box creates the ultimate ally for radiant skin.

The Casmara Vitamin C Shot Box (RRP €72.69/£65) is available to buy on www.casmara.ie and www.edenbeautygroup.com

Nuxe Sun Moisturising Protective Milky Oil for Hair (100ml, €16.90)

We love this ultra-lightweight, non-greasy mist, Nuxe Sun Moisturising Protective Milky Oil for Hair. It diffuses a fine veil to help protect hair from UVA/UVB rays, salt and chlorine.

Made from a blend of jojoba oil, coconut oil and panthenol, it delivers moisture with every spritz, seeking to enhance hair's softness and vibrancy. Perfect for applying before and after swimming, the mist is infused with a holiday-inspired scent, combining notes of sweet orange, tiare flower and vanilla to savour the summer feeling. Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Make-Up Essentials from True Beauty By Aideen Kate

Founded with a clear vision to inspire, and be inspired, True Beauty is the result of years of hard work and dedication by its founder, Ireland’s most beloved makeup-artist and award-winning influencer Aideen Kate Murphy. Effortless and über chic, True Beauty by Aideen Kate cultivates body positivity and inner beauty through the medium of high-quality cosmetics, which are designed to be accessible to all beauty experts and lovers alike.

True Beauty By Aideen Kate offer’s an extensive range of high-quality cosmetics at the forefront of formula development and shade design, all of which are cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan-friendly. The brand’s initial launch consists of;

The Royal Blush Luxury Lip Trio – RRP €34.99

Lashes – RRP €9.99 each

True Essentials Face Palette – RRP €39.99

Blending Sponge – RRP €9.99

The True Beauty range of products are available to buy exclusively on www.truebeautybyak.com.

John Frieda Miracle Drops €3.99

Holidays and frizzy hair go hand in hand especially when temperatures and humidly are soaring. That’s where this John Frieda hero product is a mandatory purchase for your summer hols.

Designed for all hair types, the hair mask is a powerful hair remedy for everyday wear and is guaranteed to keep your hair smooth, healthy and strong. Buy online from www.daisybelle.ie, www.millies.ie or all good pharmacies nationwide.

Blumáin Organic Skincare

With the first glimpse of finer weather on the way, there is no better time to refresh your skincare with the organic, aromatherapy packed range of products from Blumáin, that are sure to become staples in your daily routine. Like the village it derives from, Blumáin Organic Skincare’s products are small but mighty.

The range spans facial skincare and tools, body skincare and home fragrance – there is certainly something for everyone. Products such as the Geranium & Orange Cleansing Oil; Hyaluronic Acid & Multi-Vitamin Face Serum; and Rosehip Regenerative Night Cream are firm favourites among the facial category, while the Nourishing LemonGrass Hand Cream and Coconut Lip Balm are popular selections in the body care. Luxurious and effective, the Blumáin range is available to shop online at blumainorganicskincare.ie, or in local salon stockists.

Lancôme’s must-have mascara – Le 8 Hypnôse

This luxury mascara is a MUST-HAVE for your makeup bag this summer if you are after high-impact volumized lash holiday eyes. While Le 8 Hypnôse’s formulation focuses heavily on nourishing ingredients, it also delivers a high-impact volumized lash look with a weightless feel thanks to its conditioning black balm. Created without wax, the creamy wet formula can be layered to build volume and colour intensity. Removal is equally fuss free, requiring just warm water and a single cotton pad.

Priced at €37.50, Le 8 Hypnôse will be available to buy from late June from Brown Thomas, in store and online at www.brownthomas.com, from Arnotts Beauty Hall and online at www.arnotts.ie, select Boots stores and online at www.boots.ie, as well as being featured in many independent pharmacies nationwide including CH Tralee, McElhinneys, McCauley’s & McCabe’s.

Sanctuary Spa Wellness Sleep Mist €14.95

The initial first few days of any holiday can often bring broken sleep as the body adjusts to new surroundings and a new routine. This award-winning sleep mist is a must-have when it comes to unwinding and relaxing.

Spritz over body, face and pillow to reset your healthy sleep-wake pattern, helping you and your skin get the most out of your sleep. Buy online from www.daisybelle.ie, www.millies.ie or all good pharmacies nationwide.

Seolista Beauty Peppermint Toes

It's that time of year when your feet make their annual guest appearance and after a year of hitting the gym, heading out on an outdoor hike or that weekly 5-aside football game, the feet are always hit the hardest and yet continue to be the most neglected. Seoulista Beauty has stepped up the mark by delivering a new innovative addition to their treatment range.

Designed for sport-fuelled lifestyles and busy days, Seoulista Peppermint Toes is a 1-step, hydrating foot treatment that targets the most common concerns of active feet, including rough, dry skin, and even fungal infection. The serum-infused boots are filled with purifying eucalyptus leaf extract to help fight bacterial build-up, soothing peppermint leaf and shea butter to help combat inflammation, hydrating hyaluronic acid and a cleansing blend of natural botanicals to nourish the feet.

This powerhouse of potent ingredients is sealed against the feet for a 30-minute targeted treatment to deliver fast, effective results at home. Leaving them smelling fresh, looking fit, and feeling ready for their next adventure. Available in Irish Pharmacies, Dunnes Stores and www.seoulistabeauty.com.

Refreshing Passionfruit Body Yoghurt by The Body Shop €14.95

The special edition Refreshing Passionfruit Body Yoghurt by The Body Shop nourishes the skin with lightweight and instantly absorbing 48hr moisture. It’s perfect for normal to dry skin. The body yoghurt absorbs instantly even on damp skin making it perfect use post sun evening shower.

Made with 92% ingredients of natural origin which includes passionfruit oil as well as Community Fair Trade organic almond milk from Spain and Community Fair shea butter from Ghana.

Avant Skincare fragrance-to-share

If you’re looking for your new summer scent, then look no further! This beautiful new fragrance line features four exquisite scents, designed with everyone in mind, aiming to blur the division between male or female fragrance and mark the true nature of ‘fragrance-to-share’ as the collection is not bound to gender but simply personal preference. The collection is also proudly PETA Cruelty-Free & Vegan.

Persian Sunset ( €129.00 / 100ml) – An exotic scent to help the mind escape to the feeling of the sun on your skin and the sand between your toes when spritzing this delightfully warming fragrance. Top notes: Red berries, juicy oranges & bergamot. Heart notes: Caramel. Base notes: Tonka bean, sandalwood & vanilla

Ambuscade (€137.00 / 100ml) – A deep fruity scent with a hint of spice. In the warm summer, it is the first sip of the coolest berry cocktail touching your lips. In the cold winter, it is the warmest spiced concoction by the fire. Top notes: Peppercorn. Heart notes: Wild raspberry & nutmeg. Base notes: Violets

Pure Emerald (€134.00 / 100ml) – A fresh green scent, with vivid green colour. Whether your idea of heaven is a secluded glade bejewelled with wildflowers or the sweetest cotton candy cloud at the seaside, this fragrance will take you there. Top notes: Golden caramelised apple & cotton candy. Heart notes: Rich vanilla & a hint of rose. Base notes: Patchouli, musk & cedar

Caress (€129.00 / 100ml) -A fragrance of synaesthesia, its scent evokes the sensuality of a gentle touch. It combines the fresh luxury of orchid with the comfort of cashmere gliding over the skin. Top notes: White flowers & juicy peach. Heart notes: Orchid & hint of vanilla. Base notes: Cedar wood & white musk.

Giorgio Armani’s LIP MAESTRO MEDITERRANEA

Capture the Mediterranean’s sun-kissed allure with these six new shades inspired by the sun-flecked colours of the Mediterranean. Inspired by the passion for nature and the elements, alongside the raw beauty of the Mediterranean island of Pantelleria, Giorgio Armani’s unique vision of colour creates a palette of modern yet classic tinted neutrals, tonal brights, and warm and deep hues. From the tan-browns and beiges of the seashore’s rocks and stones, to the nuanced, lit-up tones of the sky, these colours pay tribute to the beauty of the Mediterranean.

Priced at €38 (RRP), these new lip shades will be available from June at Brown Thomas Dublin – Grafton Street and Dundrum Town Centre, Limerick and Cork and from www.brownthomas.com.

Naturally Dry Shampoo by Batiste

Now that we’re heading into some warmer weather, dry shampoo is going to become a weekly hair-care essential. Luckily, Batiste have proudly launched a Dry Shampoo range inspired by nature, made with 100% natural extracts that harness the power of plants to give you refreshed hair in-between washes.

Delivering three divine yet subtle fragrances, these variants have been carefully formulated to compliment your hair routine and style.

Green Tea & Chamomile is a detox experience for hair; with multifaceted herbal notes wrapped in a creamy sandalwood and suede blend, this formula is bright but comforting.

Bamboo Fibre & Gardenia guarantees extra lift through its vegan-friendly silica and tapioca starch; giving volume in an instant. Perfect for fine hair in need of extra body, this elegant white floral fragrance hints with watery nuances of cucumber, bergamot and lemon.

Hemp & Coconut Milk is a softly sweet formula that calms flyaways so you can achieve a refreshed and controlled style, in an instant. Calming coconut milk and coconut husks evoke tropical climes, while salt, melon and birch mimic crashing waves on the sand.

The Beauty of Sensitive Skin Bath Salts

After a long day at the beach, relax your body and calm your mind with these indulgent and skin friendly Bath Salts.

They are made with a blend of mineral-rich Pink Himalayan blush, Dead Sea and Epsom salts and are infused with restoring oils to moisturize the skin. Available to buy in all Boots.

St. Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops €35

On the days when you don’t want to do your full body and face tan, these glow drops will deliver a natural glow without too much work. The NEW St. Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops are infused with 100% natural tanning actives, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins C & E and detoxifying flower complex that helps plump, project and reduce the appearance of fine lines and redness.

The drops can be used alone of you can mix with a moisturiser for the ultimate complexion booster for a natural bronzed appearance. Buy online from www.daisybelle.ie, www.millies.ie or all good pharmacies nationwide.

Ella & Jo Melt The Day Away Cleansing Balm €36

This Ella & Jo hero product receives constant 5* reviews and it’s easy to understand why. It’s a luxurious balm to oil cleanser that cleanses, hydrates and nourishes the skin for a bedtime ritual to Melt The Day Away.

As a makeup remover, it is packed full of supercharged antioxidant ingredients including Raspberry Seed Oil (hydrates, nourishes, protects against free radicals, antioxidant-rich, and leaves skin feeling silky smooth) and Squalane (which is lightweight, moisturizing, non-comedogenic, and balancing for all skin types). The 100ml pot size is also airport friendly. Buy here.

Avant Skincare Multi-Defense Ceramides Protecting Veil UVA/UVB SPF50

The new Multi-Defense Ceramides Protecting Veil by Avant Skincare has been created to safeguard your skin from environmental stressors. This formula aims to protect skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays that can cause photoaging whilst providing long-lasting moisture, leaving skin smooth to the touch.

Ceramides aim to form a protective layer that helps plump skin and hold moisture, acting as a barrier against bacteria and environmental pollutants whilst the White Tea Extract works to protect the skin from cell damage whilst simultaneously soothing the complexion and Jojoba aims to nourish and protect your skin from environmental stressors whilst helping reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s vegan friendly and available from 4th July at Avant-Skincare.com.

Revive Active Beauty Complex Supplements

We all want to glow from the inside out this summer and what better way to do it than to take a premium super supplement, Beauty Complex by Revive Active. Each sachet contains eight active ingredients, working together to support your skin, hair and nails to get you looking and feeling your best this summer.

Beauty Complex contains a selection of ingredients that comes in powder form, which means that the ingredients dissolve in liquid, allowing for easier absorption by the body compared to other delivery methods such as capsules or tablets. The powder sachet eliminates the need for any fillers, binders or bulking agents, so the ingredients can get straight to work.

Beauty Complex is available for €59.95 from health food stores, pharmacies nationwide and reviveactive.com.