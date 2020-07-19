The beautiful way Princess Beatrice honoured the Queen at her wedding

Princess Beatrice finally got her happy ending after her wedding plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The princess married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a beautiful private ceremony on Friday, July 17 and it looked every inch the fairytale wedding we have all dreamed of.

The 31-year-old was joined by a small number of close relatives, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and her parents to mark the special occasion. The ceremony was held at the stunning All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park. In her official wedding photos, Beatrice looks breathtakingly beautiful as she stands proudly alongside her husband and her grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

It is understood that the Queen’s attendance was significantly important for the bride as the pair share an exceptionally special bond, which was evident in Beatrice’s choice of gown and tiara.

She decided to borrow a gown from her grandmother for her wedding day and she couldn’t have looked more beautiful. Princess Beatrice wore Her Majesty’s Norman Hartnell vintage dress. The gown features ivory Duchess satin, organza sleeves and the most stunning diamanté.

The Queen famously wore the gown to the 1962 premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in London.

As well as honouring her grandmother with her dress, Beatrice also wore the same tiara that Her Majesty wore on her very own wedding day in 1947.

She wore the The Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was made for Queen Mary in 1919. The tiara was created out of a necklace gifted to her by Queen Victoria and is steeped in royal history.

Beatrice’s classic wedding style has to be one of the finest royal wedding looks of all time.

Buckingham Palace revealed that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie acted as page boy and best man. Prince Andrew walked Princess Beatrice down the aisle. We could not be happier for Princess Beatrice. It may not be the royal wedding we are used to seeing but it was certainly incredibly special.

