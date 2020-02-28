The beautiful All The Bright Places is finally available on Netflix

All The Bright Places is available on Netflix today and you are in for a real treat. The book by Jennifer Niven is one of the most special books I’ve ever had the joy of reading and I just can’t wait to see the story unfold on screen.

The coming-of-age tale is bound to break and mend your heart. Elle Fanning and Justin Smith take on the lead roles as Violent and Finch and Brett Haley will direct the moving tale.

The ever so talented Jennifer Niven worked with Liz Hannah on the script so we’re in safe hands.

All The Bright Places follows the lives of Theodore Finch and Violet Markey. Theodore aka Finch is completely fascinated with death. Suicide is always on his mind, but little things always stop him from killing himself.

Violet Markey is struggling with the untimely death of her sister. She spends her days daydreaming about the future and aches to escape her hometown so she can start her life all over again.

Violet and Finch meet on top of the ledge of the school’s bell tower. They quickly develop a friendship that finally lets them breathe for the first time and be who they’ve always wanted to be.

The pair decide to team up for a school project to discover the natural wonders of Indiana, but their wanderings teach them more about one another than their hometown.

Violet learns how to live in the moment through her friendship with Finch, but can her friendship keep him alive?

All The Bright Places is bound to be one of the most beautiful movies you watch this year.

It is available on Netflix now.