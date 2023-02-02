The Bachelor’s Sarah Herron suffers tragic loss of baby boy

Former star of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, Sarah Herron, has announced the heartbreaking loss of her baby boy.

Sarah revealed that she gave birth to the tot at 24 weeks but he sadly passed away shortly after he was born.

Sharing a photo of her and her husband cradling their son as well as pictures from throughout Sarah’s pregnancy to her 305K Instagram followers, she wrote a heartbreaking caption about her baby.

Herron penned, “On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after. There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing”.

“It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers”.

“Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us”.

Sarah continued, “Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism”.

“The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us”.

The former reality TV star went on to describe memorable moments from her pregnancy. “Oliver swam with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad’s cooking. Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio, on my lap”.

“While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life. We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright”.

The 36-year-old added, “We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome. Love, Mommy and Daddy”.

Sarah and her partner Dylan got engaged in May 2021 and announced they were expecting their son last September, revealing, “Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy”.

Our thoughts are with Sarah and Dylan at this difficult time.