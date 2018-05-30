The average person scrolls height of Everest every year (no, really)

OK so, it's safe to say that us millennials a are tad bit over-reliant on our smart phones.

They're one of the most powerful pieces of technology ever created, allowing us to stay connected on a global scale – and perhaps most importantly, they're a damn good way to kill time.

Whether we're texting friends, keeping up with the latest news, or updating our social media platforms, we spend an ungodly amount of time scrolling on our devices – and the exact figure will shock you to your very core.

According to a new online tool called Thumb Miles, the average phone user scrolls for around five hours each day, which is equivalent to the height of Mount Everest every year, the length of the London Marathon every five years, and 7843 double-decker buses every 10 years.

Now, if that's not enough to scare you into cutting back on your phone usage, I don't know what is.

You can calculate you own stats over on Thumb Miles – How Far Do You Scroll With Your Thumb?.

Simply choose the usage time that applies to you to find out just how far you scroll every day, week, month, year and so on.