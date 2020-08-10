The affordable oral care products that’ll whiten stained teeth

Are your teeth in need of some TLC after drinking gallons of coffee and red wine? Our pearly whites are looking a little miserable, but we've found the perfect product to brighten them up!

Vegan and cruelty-free, the latest luxuriously sparkling launch from Polished London, an essential for dental care, is not only imperative for oral hygiene and gentle whitening, as well as being very aesthetically pleasing for the bathroom shelf. Introducing Polished London’s Whitening Paste and Mouth Cleanse – this glistening pearlescent chrome packaged duo is more than just your average toothpaste and mouthwash.

Polished London Whitening Paste has a thicker consistency than traditional toothpaste, due to its unique formulation containing Papaya Enzyme, which provides advanced stain removal, leaving you with whiter teeth, fresh breath and fighting bacteria. With maximum fluoride protection, natural peppermint flavour and SLS free, this vegan, cruelty-free oral care offering will soon become a mainstay in your daily routine.

Polished London Mouth Cleanse’s unique formula creates a protective anti-stain shield around the teeth while providing deep anti-bacterial cleaning to purify and freshen breath. It’s light reflective micro particals, which are activated once you shake the bottle, give not only an added touch of luxury and sparkle but a dual whitening and oral hygiene experience. This vegan, cruelty-free and alcohol-free Mouth Cleanse is naturally flavoured with Peppermint and contains fluoride to care for the teeth and Papaya Enzyme to effectively dissolve stains.

The Polished London Whitening Paste and Mouth Cleanse Set, RRP €35 / £29.99, is available online via www.polished-london.com and stockists nationwide from August 10.

Polished London are dedicated to bringing innovative dental products to consumers by sourcing the finest ingredients that are stringently tested, safe and compliant to UK and EU regulations, resulting in a loved and trusted brand that are distributed to dentists, pharmacies and salons across the world. They aim to create amazing products that actually work, offering a new and exciting way to care for and whiten your teeth at home or on the go.