The actor who played Gordo in Lizzie McGuire is unrecognisable

We're all pure delighted over the news that Lizzie McGuire is returning to our screens in a reboot, but it's time to scope out what Hilary Duff's co-stars are currently up to.

The show will be shown on Disney's new streaming platform, Disney Plus, in 2020. Lizzie is now a 30-year-old trying to make a name for herself in Manhattan, and already we're hooked.

The original cast had a reunion in 2015, but Gordo was nowhere to be found. Miranda (Lalaine Vergara-Paras) and Matt (Jake Thomas) showed their faces, but not Adam Lamberg.

34-year-old Adam appeared in a couple of small indie movies following the end of Lizzie McGuire, such as When Do We Eat? and Beautiful Loser, but generally has gone off the grid.

Lamberg erased his social media accounts and stepped away from acting after that, and now Google autocorrects his name to Adam Lambert if you search for him.

Google have since fixed the awkward error, but Adam Lambert's successful pop career is far from similar to Adam Lamberg's life. He's living his best existence, working for New York's Irish Arts Centre.

The actor who played Gordo in Lizzie McGuire:Adam Lamberg has become so unknown that Google uses Adam Lambert pics 🙁 pic.twitter.com/h5R3Qzku92 — Adam Flanagan (@flanamation) January 31, 2015

After studying geography at UC Berkeley, he became a Development Associate at the arts centre, and has an MPA degree from NYC's Baruch College.

The 'Where's Gordo?' hunt got so big that the Irish Arts Centre got involved in 2015, which is simply gas:

#wheresgordo? He's Adam Lamberg & here at #IACDanceFestival of course! Lucky to have him on our team. #heresgordo pic.twitter.com/kpOrwTGEeN — Irish Arts Center (@IrishArtsCenter) May 3, 2015

Lamberg said in a Tumblr chat a couple of years ago:

"Life is fantastic, though I constantly have too much time on my hands and am constantly struggling to find intriguing and creative ways with which to fill it. Other than that, very little to complain about… (Who am I kidding? I'm a New Yorker. We love to complain.)"

He seems to be surviving and thriving, but will Gordo be involved in the Lizzie McGuire reboot? We won't know until 2020 unfortunately…stay tuned.

Feature image; Instagram/@80sradical