The 45 best gifts for your sister this Christmas 2023 – all under €50!

Embark on a delightful gifting journey with the ultimate guide for Christmas 2023, curated to enchant any sister. From beauty indulgences to captivating books and fashion statements to timeless jewellery, this collection encapsulates the essence of thoughtful giving. Each carefully selected item is not only a gift but a token of love, ensuring that the holiday season is adorned with joy and warmth. Discover the perfect presents that resonate with every sister's desires, all under the enchanting budget of €50. Join us in navigating through the realms of beauty, literature, fashion and jewellery, making this Christmas a celebration of cherished moments and heartfelt surprises.

Bare by Vogue Best Sellers – RRP €45 (Save €10)

Have a Merry Berry Christmas with the Best Sellers Kit from Bare by Vogue. Ideal for both beginners to tanning and seasoned professionals, the award winning luxuriously rich Self Tan Foam (Medium) boasts some of nature's finest skin-enriching ingredients; goji berry, oatmeal, chamomile, pomegranate, and grapefruit, all contributing to the promotion of skin health and the ultimate glow. Achieve a natural looking facial tan that lasts for days, in just one application with the Face Tanning Mist (Light). The clear, lightweight formula is made with moisturising and firming ingredients for quick-drying, natural looking results. Use the Luxury Tanning Mitt Duo for a smooth, streak-free golden tan from head to toe. The Bare by Vogue Holiday Collection is available to purchase in pharmacies and retailers nationwide, and the online exclusive at barebyvogue.com and zolobeauty.com.

Clarins Eau Dynamisante Invigorating Body Care Routine – RRP €47

This set includes the legendary Eau Dynamisante, Clarins very first Eau de Soins, and two invigorating body care products: a moisturising body lotion with organic leaf of life extract and a shower gel enriched with aloe vera extract. This Energy Ritual energises and tones the body and mind, leaving behind an invigorating scent. It's perfect for starting the day off right or fighting off a temporary bout of fatigue. A large pouch holds all these products. Buy here.

Mettle & Bloom My Sun, Moon and Stars Necklace – RRP €49

Delight in celestial elegance with the My Sun, Moon, and Stars Necklace – a captivating piece of jewellery that captures the wonders of the cosmos. Fashioned from lustrous stainless steel plated in 18k gold, the necklace features a flat yet jagged coin pendant intricately adorned with depictions of the sun, moon, and stars. Symbolising boundless love and cosmic connection, this necklace is a mesmerising accessory to carry the magic of the universe close to your heart wherever you go. Crafted with PVD coating for durability and water resistance, it not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also ensures longevity, making it a thoughtful and enduring gift. Buy here.

Trinny London Miracle Makeup Set – RRP €48 / £39

This staple makeup set stars bestselling Miracle Blur, Eye2Eye in Chalice, T-Top Mirror and an exclusive Mini Chepstow bag so they can create their own makeup miracles. Buy here.

‘The Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places in Ireland’ from Dubray Books, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €34.99

Gift the travel enthusiast in your life "The Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places in Ireland," a stunning addition to Rough Guides' Inspiration range. This coffee-table book, boasting over 150 captivating images, illuminates Ireland's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant cities. A thoughtful Christmas present, it meticulously curates the top destinations, blending spellbinding vistas with gritty cityscapes and historical gems. Geographically organised by region, this hardback edition provides a vivid exploration of Ireland's diverse charms. Perfect for those who love travel, each page invites discovery, making it an ideal gift to inspire wanderlust and fuel dreams of future adventures.

Alternatively, if the travel enthusiast prefers to go further afield, the "Rough Guide to the 100 Best Places on Earth 2022" is a must-read. Packed with vivid descriptions and stunning visuals, this book is a passport to discover the world's most extraordinary destinations, making it an ideal gift for those with a passion for exploration. Available from Dubray Books, in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

L’Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Body Care Collection – RRP €46

This sumptuous and sophisticated gift blends two precious flowers – radiant Mediterranean orange blossom and caressing white orchid from Madagascar. It’s such an elegant collection that we think any loved one, would be thrilled to receive. The set contains Néroli & Orchidée Shower Gel, Néroli & Orchidée Body Milk, Néroli & Orchidée Hand Cream, Rose Perfumed Soap and Néroli & Orchidée Eau de Toilette all contained in a beautiful L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

Vichy Reignite Radiance Routine – RRP €42

The Vichy Reignite Radiance Routine is the perfect gift set for menopausal skin. The collection of products cleanse the skin and target the five signs of aging that affect menopausal skin. The collection protects the skin, and leaves it intensely hydrated. This gift set which is recommended by Dermatologists includes Purete Thermale 3-in-1 one step cleanser, Neovadiol Meno 5 Nourishing Serum, Neovadiol Plumping Day Cream and Capital Soleil Uv-Age Daily SPF50+. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

The Book Resort, Monthly Book Subscription – RRP €34.95

Indulge in a monthly literary experience with our subscription box, delivering captivating reads, delectable Irish chocolate, and artisan treasures to your doorstep. Treat yourself or a loved one to this delightful subscription, featuring a genre-specific book, a generous bar of Ireland's finest chocolate, and a thoughtful artisan gift from local businesses. Each box includes an exclusively designed Irish card with a handwritten message of your choice. Your receipt is emailed separately for your convenience. Shipped from Waterford, Ireland, around the 1st of the following month, our subscription offers free shipping in Ireland and the North of Ireland, ensuring a perfect blend of literary joy and Irish delights. Buy here.

La Roche Posay Expert Age Gift Set – RRP €42

The La Roche-Posay Expert Ageing Gift Set is an exceptional gift for sensitive skin. The Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser (50ml) removes impurities and makeup without drying the skin, perfect for daily use on sensitive skin. The Hyalu B5 Serum (30ml) intensely hydrates, reducing fine lines with vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and madecassoside. The Pure Vitamin C10 Serum (10ml) prevents and corrects signs of ageing, leaving skin brighter, softer, and more radiant. A luxurious set for effective skincare. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Luna by Lisa Cheek to Sleek – RRP €35 (save €10)

Whether that special person in your life is looking for a natural daytime look or a more intense evening glam, the Cheek to Sleek highlight/contour duo is perfect. This set features a mix of new launch cream formulas in their most requested shades (Golden Kiss and Beige Sculpt) and blushes in exciting new shades Nude Dusk and Pink Rose, beautiful on all skin tones. The Duo Ended Brush is designed for perfect application when using both the cream and powder products. Buy here or from Dunnes Stores or all good pharmacies nationwide.

Emma Hardie Spa Edit 6 Piece Gift Set – RRP €36.80 / £35

Emma Hardie's Holiday Gift sets offer beautifully presented skincare with key products, utilising targeted botanicals for all ages and skin concerns. The Spa Edit 6 Piece Gift Set replicates a spa day at home, featuring a 30g Moringa Cleansing Balm, Luxury Bath & Shower Oil (50ml), Luxury Body Butter (50ml), Luxury Hand & Nail Treatment SPF30 (50ml), 15ml Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask, and a Professional Dual-Action Cleansing Cloth. Cruelty-free and rejuvenating. Available from Emma Hardie, M&S, Cloud10 Beauty and all good online beauty retailers.

Dylan Oaks Letter Bar Necklace – RRP €44 / £44

In both Gold and Rose Gold options, this beautiful, bestselling pendant is a true celebration of the giftee’s individuality. Create a one-of-a-kind piece by engraving a name, message, special date, or symbol on each facet of the pendant. Buy here or instore in Castle Street, Belfast and Liffey Valley, Dublin.

Lancôme Definicils Mascara Gift Set – RRP €37

In the spirit of an exceptional holiday season, Lancôme presents an extraordinary gift set wrapped in gold, featuring a reinterpretation of the iconic Lancôme rose by French artist Richard Orlinski. The set includes the Définicils Mascara for lash separation and definition, a miniature Le Crayon Khôl eyeliner, and Bi-Facil eye makeup remover. Lancôme invites you to share the extraordinary with loved ones, making this holiday season truly special. Available from all good department stores and pharmacies nationwide.

Sculpted by Aimee Connelly Precious Skin Collection – RRP €45

The person that receives this new gift set from Sculpted by Aimee Connelly, will be able to moisturise from head to toe with this trio of nourishing hydrators. Including CloudCream, the best-selling ceramide moisturiser, along with HydraBody, a brand-NEW body moisturising for intensely soft and nourished skin. There’s even an intensive lip balm to ensure every part of them is covered in Sculpted’s good-for-you ingredients. Available from Boots.ie here.

Brook & Shoals Wellness Pamper Set – RRP €32.95

Brook & Shoals is the Irish fragrance brand that combines fine craftsmanship and botanical ingredients to create luxurious scented candles and diffusers. The Brooke & Shoals Christmas Collection for 2023, does not disappoint. This Pamper Set caught our eye. The lucky recipient can breathe in and relax with this beautifully presented Brooke & Shoals Wellness Pampering Gift Set which includes:

Relax & Restore Aromatherapy Body Wash (Lavender, Ylang Ylang & Petitgrain) – this organic body wash has been blended with pure essential oils to enhance relaxation. The lucky recipient can take a moment as they wash, to breathe in the oils consciously and mindfully.

(Lavender, Ylang Ylang & Petitgrain) – this organic body wash has been blended with pure essential oils to enhance relaxation. The lucky recipient can take a moment as they wash, to breathe in the oils consciously and mindfully. Neroli Blossom & Lavender Travel Candle – this scented candle combines the rich notes of neroli orange blossom with the aromatic notes of lavender to create a fragrance blend that will relax you. Buy here

Balm Body’s Christmas Glow Bundle – RRP €40

Embrace bombshell confidence this festive season with Balm Body, the latest Irish-made, vegan tanning sensation. Founded by influencer Sian Walton and entrepreneur Brook Wright, their mission is to empower everyone to embrace their inner beauty with unique, homegrown formulas. This festive season, Balm Body presents a limited-edition gift set featuring their essential tanning trio, priced at just €40. Whether for your tan-loving BFF or a well-deserved treat for yourself, Balm Body’s Christmas Glow Bundle is the perfect gift under the tree, ensuring you're ready to dazzle with a seamless, golden glow all season long. Buy here.

Declaré Cleanser & Toner Duo – RRP €39.95

This handy facial set includes Declaré’s Cleansing Milk and Tonifying Lotion for daily cleansing of sensitive skin. The light Cleansing Milk, enriched with linden extract, gently cleanses, and effortlessly removes make-up and excessive skin sebum without disturbing the natural skin balance. Follow with tender Tonifying Lotion and enjoy beautifully cared-for skin. Available from www.trndbty.com and stockists nationwide.

Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentre & Intense Moisturizing Mask Gift Set – RRP €35

Gift your friend the Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentre & Intense Moisturizing Mask Set for a radiant glow! This Christmas set features the beloved Lait Crème Concentre, cherished by celebrities and makeup artists globally. A multitasking marvel, it primes, moisturises, removes makeup, and more. Paired with the Intense Moisturising Mask, it hydrates and revitalises skin. The set includes the versatile Lait Crème Concentré (75ml) and the quick-absorbing Intense Moisturising Mask (50ml). Perfect for pampering, this duo ensures velvety-smooth, nourished skin, making it a thoughtful and luxurious gift for your friend's skincare routine. Buy here or from Shaws Department Store or pharmacies nationwide and online.

Clean and Polish Gift Bundle by Green Angel – RRP €45, worth €61

Introducing the Clean and Polish bundle by Green Angel, the perfect gift set for Christmas gifting. This exclusive online offer includes the luxurious Sunrise Magic Body Smoother and a refreshing Shower Gel, leaving the lucky recipient’s skin feeling clean, polished and rejuvenated. The Clean & Polish Bundle includes Sunrise Magic Seaweed Body Smoother 400g and Seaweed Bath & Shower Gel 200ml. Buy here.

Kiehls Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream – RRP 50ml €38

Catering to all skin types, including sensitive skin, this festive limited edition 24-hour moisturiser features holiday artwork by the renowned artist duo Icinori. Recognised as the the No.1 ultra-hydrating facial cream, it boasts a unique lightweight texture for lasting hydration, leaving the skin softer, smoother and visibly healthier. Formulated with renewable glacial glycoprotein and olive-derived squalane, this non-greasy moisturiser rapidly restores the skin barrier by 55% and delivers 2X the hydration, particularly in the driest areas. A thoughtful gift for any skin type, adorned with a limited-edition holiday design, promising soft, smooth and healthy-looking skin.

By SK Enchanted Eyes Gift Set – €49

The "Enchanted Eyes" Gift Set is a beautifully curated collection that focusses on accentuating the beauty of your eyes. It combines all the essentials for crafting captivating eye looks. This set is an excellent choice for anyone who appreciates the art of eye makeup, whether for daily enhancement or special occasions. It contains all of the essentials for crafting captivating eye looks, packaged in a beautiful By SK Christmas box. Buy here.

Clarins The Secrets to Radiance Beauty Flash Balm Routine – RRP €42

Here is the perfect skincare & make-up routine to revive your skin's radiance. The essential Beauty Flash Balm to apply daily or as a mask, offering an instant revitalising and enhancing action. The SOS Primer base can be used on the entire face or as a highlighter to enhance the complexion's radiance. And the iconic Lip Perfector for a delectable, plump pout. A small pouch holds all these essentials. Buy here.

Max Benjamin 3-Wick Candles – RRP €40

The recently rebranded 3-wick candle range from Max Benjamin is available in three customer favourite scents; French Linen Water, White Pomegranate and Lemongrass & Ginger. The large candle has been designed to burn down perfectly with the 3-wicks working in tandem to create a surge of scent in any space. Presented in a beautiful vessel and gift box with a minimum burn time of 70 hours, this gift is sure to impress any candle lover. For those who want to treat themselves, these statement candles make for an excellent addition to any festive tablescape.

Trilogy Three Step Radiance Routine Gift Set – RRP €49.95

Trilogy Three Step Radiance is the limited edition set to shake up any dull skincare routine. The set that will be on every skincare lover’s wish list this Christmas! An easy 3-stepskincare routine, with a bonus gift – a FREE Gua Sha Stone for that extra pampering feeling. Available from Cloud10 Beauty and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Gigi’s Shave Everywhere Gift Set – RRP €49.99

Prep those pins for the dancefloor with the ‘Shave Everywhere’ Gift Set from trailblazing, sustainable Irish shaving brand, Gigi. Not your normal shaving brand, Club Gigi offers a better way to achieve silky skin, with a core sustainable mission, and at a competitive price point! Be it for your BFF, work bestie or even a well-deserved gift for yourself, Club Gigi’s Shave Everywhere Gift Set has all you need to get the softest skin from head to toe. It includes reusable Body Razor & four 6-bladed stainless-steel blades, reusable Rose Gold Dermaplaning razor with three stainless steel blades and Shave Cream for body and face shaving. Buy here.

Polished London Christmas Edit – €59.99/£49.99 (worth €100/£87)

Indulge in the epitome of Oral Beauty with Polished London's Christmas Gift Set, representing incredible value with a whopping 50% off the RRP. This luxurious selection includes the brand new, innovative Hyaluronic Acid Teeth Whitening Powder, Breath Drops, an eco-friendly Toothbrush, their reformulated, bestselling Teeth Whitening Strips, and the Teeth Whitening Pen. Elegance and brilliance bundled in sleek, eco-friendly packaging. Buy here.

Superhero Eye Transforming Duo from IT Cosmetics – RRP €43

Unveil the perfect gift with IT Cosmetics Your Transforming Superhero Eye Duo. The Elastic Stretch Mascara (9ml) promises longer, voluminous lashes with its jet-black formula infused with collagen and biotin, providing powerful definition. The mascara employs elastic stretch technology for nourishing length and volume. Accompanying this superhero mascara is the No-Tug Eyeshadow Stick in 'Silk Armour,' offering high-impact colour with a single stroke. Its crease-proof, long-lasting formula, enriched with hydrolysed collagen, revitalises lids for a captivating gaze. Elevate the eyes and gift unforgettable allure with this dynamic eye duo. Available from all good department stores nationwide.

Sómas Studio Double Chain Necklace – RRP €39

They aspire to bring moments of ease and comfort into everyday life through their range of immersive home and living products. The word "Sómas" itself translates to "ease" or "comfort" in Irish, and that is precisely what they strive to offer with every product they curate. This beautiful Double Chain Necklace is stainless steel gold plated chunky chain making it a delightful gift especially at such an affordable price. All jewellery pieces come in signature gift wrap making them gifting ready. Buy here.

Avène’s Hyaluron Activ B3 Collection – RRP various

Avène's Hyaluron Activ B3, a four-product collection, is an ideal gift for a loved one. With a groundbreaking approach targeting the cause and visible signs of aging, the range addresses cell senescence using a unique blend of retinal, pure hyaluronic acid, Haritaki extract, and niacinamide. In a 92% natural origin formula, these youth-boosting ingredients work synergistically to smooth wrinkles and enhance skin firmness, providing a thoughtful skincare solution to combat aging and promote a rejuvenated complexion. Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Speedy Lash Starter Kit from Wink With Mink – RRP €34

Wink With Mink introduces their revolutionary Speedy Lash Starter Set, ideal for Christmas gifting. Developed by lash artist Shona Mahon, the 7-day wear at-home lash system provides a lash extension look in under 10 minutes. Mahon, driven by inclusivity, ensures accessibility to all, including those allergic to lash extensions. The faux cashmere lash segments, with three lengths for a bespoke look, offer salon-like results without the salon visit. The kit includes reusable lash segments, glue bond, applicator, sealant, and remover for a personalised lash experience. Perfect for achieving a customised lash look effortlessly, making it an ideal Christmas gift for lash enthusiasts. Buy here.

BPerfect X LMD Masterpiece Face and Eye Palette – RRP €39.95

Introducing the BPerfect Cosmetics X LMD Masterpiece palette, a luxurious creation that combines beauty guru Louise McDonnell's expertise with BPerfect's innovation. This opulent palette features eight matte eyeshadows, four foiled shimmer eyeshadows, and four multi-purpose face powders, including matte and shimmer blushes and powder bronzers. Perfect for the party season, it's a must-have on every beauty lover’s Christmas wishlist. The matte shades create a flawless canvas, while the foiled shimmers add ethereal glamour. The second layer includes a matte blusher, shimmer blusher, and two powder bronzers, offering a complete makeup solution. Housed in a golden two-layer palette with a mirror, it's the ultimate on-the-go glamour companion, ensuring versatile and stunning looks wherever you are. Buy here and BPerfect Mega Stores.

Jack and Jill Gift Of Nursing Time – Two Hours RRP €36

This precious gift of Two Hours of in-home nursing care will help keep Jack and Jill children at home, with their family where they belong.

Jack and Jill’s mission is to empower families to care for their child at home, by funding and delivering nursing, respite and advocacy. Each €18 donation funds one hour of in- home nursing care and is a real ‘Gift of Time’ to the 400+ families supported by Jack and Jill, right around the country. Buy here.

Boots Exclusive: Bellamianta Bronzing Classics 7-Piece Gift Set (RRP €49.99/£39.99)

Nab some of Bellamianta’s best-selling luxury tanning products at an incredible price! This seven-piece Boots Exclusive Tanning set features their classic hydrating Tanning Mousse, nourishing "Butter Me Up" Body Butter, skin-rejuvenating Hyaluronic Face Mask, iridescent Bronzing Powder and Face Tanning Brush, Luxury Exfoliating Glove and Velvet Tanning Mitt. Available to buy from Boots here or instore.

Lash Star Beauty Heated Lash Curler – RRP €39

Designed by Irish-American beauty guru, Orla Maguire, this is the perfect gift for any beauty maven. With 4 precise heat settings, the nickel-chromium rod gives even heat distribution to protect your lashes. Crafted to be used on real or false lashes and lash extensions, this high tech beauty wand gives your lashes a super-easy curl without any hassle. Find Lash Star Beauty on Cloud10beauty.com and ZoloBeauty.com

Sanctuary Wellness Wonders Set – RRP €29.99

Give the gift of a restful night’s sleep with this curated collection of wellness wonders. Scented with our patented wellness fragrance that is scientifically proven to help you fall asleep faster and for longer, inhale the heavenly blend of violet, jasmine and sandalwood and sink into a good night’s sleep. Contains De-Stress Hand Lotion, De-Stress Body Lotion, De-Stress Bath Soak, De-Stress Sleep Mist and De-Stress Salt Scrub. Available from Dunnes Stores and all good pharmacies nationwide.

BPerfect Cosmetics The Base Edit – RRP €39.95/£34.95 (worth €81.80/£72.80)

Ace your base with The Base Edit by BPerfect Cosmetics. Featuring brand-new, full-sized essentials, it includes a versatile Face Palette, a sumptuous Double-Ended Face Brush, an illuminating Primer, and a Golden Shimmer Setting spray for the ultimate finishing touch. Buy here or at their megastores and pop-ups nationwide.

The Original Wrist Pocket – RRP from €30

Created by former pilot and busy Mum, The Wrist Pocket signals the end of scrambling through your bag looking for keys, cards, or phone. The chic purse includes two pockets and slips snuggly onto the wrist, leaving your hands free and ready for anything. The compact design neatly fits all essentials and is ideal for running errands, cycling, holiday activities and strolls with children or animals. Available in Maxi €45.00 and Mini €30.00. Available from here.

Grundig Touch Control Hair Straightener from Currys – RRP €39.99

Featuring 8 temperature settings, this advanced touch control hair straighteners are suitable for all hair types and styles. For beautifully shiny hair with plenty of vitality and bounce, Grundig’s ionic technology prevent overheating and drying out, ensuring hair is left smooth and frizz-free. What’s more, the ceramic plates distribute heat evenly, ensuring a constant temperature across every strand. Comes with 2-year guarantee. Buy from Currys.ie here.

Cross Fountain Pen from David Cullen Jewellers, Swan Centre, Rathmines – RRP €35

This classically designed fountain pen with a modern twist, styled from high-grade burgundy resin with gold plated highlights, would make a beautiful gift for a would-be writer. It has a new lightweight resin design but with the same quality and Cross performance we have come to expect. Presented in a beautiful premium gift box, it also comes with a Cross lifetime mechanical warranty. Buy here or visit the David Cullen Jewellers Store, Swan Centre, Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Clinique Plenty of Pop Lipstick: Makeup Gift Set – RRP €50, worth over €138

Indulge the lipstick lover in your life with this fabulous 5-piece makeup gift set showcasing Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer lipsticks. Each lipstick merges bold, saturated colour with a smoothing primer, delivering a luxurious yet weightless formula that glides effortlessly for a modern-velvet finish. The lip-loving formula also ensures lips stay comfortably moisturized while offering a spectrum of five luscious shades. Gift the perfect combination of vibrant hues and lip-nourishing benefits for a makeup experience that's as glamorous as it is pampering. Available from all good retailers nationwide.

Ella & Jo Cosmetics – Moments for You – RRP €50

Treat your skin to a transformative experience with this fabulous skincare trio, each an icon. Begin with the Melt the Day Away Cleansing Balm, a sumptuously gentle balm-to-oil cleanser enriched with superfoods, suitable for all skin types. Follow with the Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum, a powerhouse featuring collagen-boosting peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, working harmoniously to enhance skin firmness. Complete the routine with the Plump & Protect Day Cream, a multitasking marvel with broad-spectrum SPF30, anti-blue light filters, pigmentation reduction, and ample hydration. This trio promises radiant skin and a confidence boost, making it a truly fabulous gift. This and other giftsets are available here and stockist nationwide.

Biabelle Dusk Til Dawn Set – RRP €37.95

The tan lover's essential Gift Set. This deluxe set is everything you need to get Biabelle bronzed. It contains Medium Hydrating Foam Tan, Medium Golden Filter Anti-Ageing Face Tan, and the Rich Velvet Mitt. This sleek collection embodies both elegance but with a fun, party element. Available from Dunnes Stores here.

The Smooth Stick Styling Christmas Gift Set – RRP worth €46.99, now €34.99

Treat your loved ones to the gift of ultimate smoothness with the Smooth Stick Styling Gift Set, perfect for Christmas. Featuring the viral award-winning Smooth Stick and the essential Smooth Styler 4 in 1 Professional Styling Comb, this set equips you to conquer any bad hair day. Bid farewell to frizz, rebellious strands, and lacklustre locks. With the Smooth Stick and Smooth Styler, you'll always exude confidence as the hair-slaying superstar you were born to be. As an extra touch, enjoy the luxury limited edition smooth headband because, quite frankly, you deserve it. Unwrap this hair wonders gift set and embrace the magic of smooth, sleek, and sensational hair – just like you! Buy here.

Fields Sterling Silver Initial Pendant RRP €35

Fields is one of Ireland's most loved and recognised jewellery brands. This Initial Pendant is not only elegant and stylish but is also on-trend as one of this year’s must haves. Perfect as a gift for a loved one, this sterling silver necklace is made to stand the test of time, so you know it will be with you for years to come. And because of the simple design, this will be a welcome addition to any collection. So, if you're looking to make a loved one happy, grab this lovely initial necklace today! Buy here or visit Fields shops in Dublin, Limerick, Galway, and Louth.

MAC In the Gloss Lipglass Trio in Pink – RRP €40, worth €78

Treat them to lips that are frosty and fabulous with this limited-edition trio of lip glosses. Includes two new sparkling shades of full-sized Lipglass in Pink and Purple colour waves, along with a best-selling, full-sized Lipglass Clear. M·A·C Lipglass can create a high-gloss, glass-like finish or a subtle sheen. Top it all off with Lipglass Clear for extra celebratory shine. Ready to gift in holiday-exclusive snowy-white and shiny chrome packaging. Available from all good department stores nationwide.