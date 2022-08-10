The 10th contestant on 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed

By Emma Costello

BBC have announced the latest contestant to take part in this year’s star-studded Strictly Come Dancing series.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist and CBBC actress, Molly Rainford, will be putting on her dancing shoes very soon.

Alongside a glowing portrait of the 21-year-old, the caption exclaimed, “Say hello to Molly Rainford, she’s an intergalactic pop superstar from CBBC and she’s here to star on Strictly!”

In a video posted to Strictly’s Instagram stories, Molly speaks about joining the competition. “I can’t believe I’m actually doing Strictly!” she beamed.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment to reveal it to you all. I’m so excited to get my dancing shoes on and meet the rest of the crew and just have the best time ever!”

Taking to her own Instagram account, Molly further expressed her excitement to be joining the popular show. “The secret’s finally out, I can’t believe it… I’m doing Strictly!!” she gushed in a caption.

“I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime & I can’t wait to meet the rest of the @bbcstrictly family I’ll be sharing it with”, she continued in the caption, followed by lots of star emojis.

Molly concluded her post by writing “get me to the dance floor”, with emojis of a dancer and a mirrorball, to represent the show’s famous glitterball trophy.

Since her announcement, Molly has been shown huge support from Strictly alumni. “YES GIRL!!!!”, exclaimed 2020 finalist and former Eastenders star Maisie Smith.

Strictly’s team of pro-dancers have also been showcasing their joy towards Molly’s reveal. “Woho welcome molly xxx,” wrote Dianne Buswell, while Nikita Kuzmin wrote “Welcome Molly,” followed by emojis of praising hands and a red heart.

At just 11-years-old, singer Molly became Britain’s Got Talent’s youngest ever finalist in 2012. She is currently starring as intergalactic popstar Nova Jones in the CBBC show of the same name.

Molly is the tenth star to join Strictly this year, with more to be announced.