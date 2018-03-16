That’s all folks: Electric Picnic 2018 tickets are officially SOLD OUT

Yesterday, Electric Picnic made their biggest announcement of the year – their headline acts.

Taking to the stage in September are Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and N.E.R.D.

We don't know about you, but we thought the line-up was pretty epic, and clearly most of Ireland did too, as the tickets have sold out today.

All tickets for EP 2018 are sold out! pic.twitter.com/fqbtd0sOHh — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) March 16, 2018

Acts such as Dua Lipa, The Kooks and George Ezra will also be making an appearance.

More acts have yet to be announced.

A post shared by Electric Picnic (@epfestival) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

'All tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 are now sold out,' reads a statement on the EP website.

'Dedicated Picnickers not wanting to miss out on this year's festival have snapped up all remaining tickets.'

Here's to hoping that anyone who didn't get one yet manages to find one!