Thank u, Next: Ariana ditches the ponytail for short new do

The era of the iconic Ariana Grande ponytail might be coming to an end.

Chopping her locks, the superstar debuted her new look on Instagram and it's STUNNING.

Ariana showed off her brown shoulder length hair with a snapchat filter.

It's almost a rite of passage after a big break up to transform your look, and Ariana has certainly followed the trend – so it probably means there's no chance of rekindling things with Pete.

Fans were quick to comment on how much they loved her new hair.

But we aren't quite sure if we were ready to say goodbye to the famous ponytail.

Here's hoping that she hasn't ditched the style completely.

Either way, it's clear that Ariana could pull off any hairstyle and still look like an absolute QUEEN.