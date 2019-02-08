Thank God: WESTLIFE are releasing extra demand Croke Park tickets

Thank the Gods: SO many of us didn't get tickets to see Westlife in Croke Park this July, and were pretty f*cking devastated.

Why should anyone miss out on the nostalgia, the final tour, the emotional rendition of Flying Without Wings? It wouldn't be fair, right, nor JUST we say.

Lucky for everyone involved, EXTRA DEMAND tickets are going onsale next week for one of the biggest gigs of their career.

Wow, thank you! the response from all of you has been overwhelming! pic.twitter.com/P7kOZFdfMM — Westlife (@westlifemusic) October 27, 2018

GAA tickets for their stadium dates at Croke Park on Friday July 5 and Saturday 6 will go onsale this Tuesday February 12 at 9an from Ticketmaster nationwide.

When tickets for The Twenty Tour were first released, they were snapped up ridiculously quick in October, so the announcement comes as unreal news for any fans who missed out.

The lads are expected to be performing their absolute BOP of a new single Hello My Love, alongside their greatest hits and their 14 number one hits; Swear it Again, World of Our Own, Uptown Girl and When You're Looking Like That being among them.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their musical comeback and essentially shut down social media with nostalgia vibes.

The shows will be their first as a band in the Republic of Ireland since they played Croke Park back in June of 2012.

The group have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at number one: WHOA.

Make sure to get yourselves ready early on Tuesday morning, the ticket snatch could be pure manic.

Feature image; Instagram/@westlife