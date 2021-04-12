Thalgo’s new sheet masks are the radiance-boosters your skin needs

Is anyone else’s skin just feeling a little…dull at the moment?

It feels like every time I feel like I’ve just gotten in back on track and the breakouts have stopped, some other problem comes up, between pigmentation, dryness or just general lack of vitality. It can feel like we’re just trying to keep all the plates spinning with our skin sometimes, with one disaster averted just as another rears its head.

Which is why it’s important to have emergency help on hand that isn’t tough on skin and is all about revitalisation and rescue. And one of my favourite face fixes are sheet masks – great for a little self-care and for hydrating and brightening your complexion. And my favourite sheet masks for removing excess oil and banishing impurities is the new range of Thalgo sheet masks.

Thalgo has always been passionate about the regenerating power of the sea. In 1964, they launched the first laboratory specialising in skincare products based on algae and marine extracts, intended for the medical world and thalassotherapy centres.

The Thalgo Laboratory was set up on the French Riviera and was inspired by its gentle lifestyle, energising light and colours to "envelop" its active ingredients in sensory fragrances and textures. The galenic forms evoke the sensory pleasures associated with the sea, while the fragrances, developed in Grasse, convey the freshness and luminosity of sun-kissed water.

Thalgo has always combined efficacy and well-being and their sheet masks are no exception. Just launched in Ireland, this range of 10-minute age-defying home care treatments will not only provide the afore mentioned benefits, they will promote wellbeing and a sense of luxurious pampering within the comfort of your own home. The range has something for every skin type and need;

Flash Lift Shot Mask

Need a lifting effect in record time? The Shot Lift Flash Mask is your only solution. Containing a range of super-activated ingredients including marine silicone and enriched with tightening seaweed sugar, this fibre mask lifts features and fills in wrinkles in record time!

Thirst Quenching Shot Mask

Say stop to thirsty, tight feeling skin with this Anti-thirst Shot Mask. Filled with blue ocean sap and hyaluronic acid, this marine mask with algae fibres, hydrates and plumps the skin almost instantaneously!

Energy Booster Shot Mask

Has the night been short or does your skin look and feel dull and grey? Give yourself a boost with this Energy Booster Shot Mask. Boosted with anti-pollution spirulina and marine magnesium, this marine mask with seaweed fibres smooths and refreshes the skin within minutes!

Our latest go-to for a little skin pampering, take your pick on THALGO’s website to revitalise and rejuvenate your skin to its natural radiance!