Tess Daly showcases beautiful wedding snaps to mark anniversary

Tess Daly and her husband Vernon Kay are celebrating a very special day for their relationship.

Congratulations are in order for the pair as they have reached a huge milestone together- their 20th wedding anniversary.

To mark the special day, Tess has been reflecting on their wedding day by sharing gorgeous photos from their ceremony to social media.

The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram to post the throwback pictures to her 831K followers.

The snaps show her and Vernon smiling from ear to ear as they embraced one another. Another photo shows the lovebirds dancing together at their wedding reception, while a third is of their anniversary cake, which is in the shape of a ‘20’.

Tess captioned the sweet post, “Cannot believe it’s 20 years ago today! [heart emojis] always”.

A host of fans and famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the couple on their special anniversary.

Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williams son penned, “Congratulations to you both. What a brilliant milestone”.

“Happy anniversary, you two looks absolutely gorgeous now and then”, wrote Strictly Come Dancing pro Carlos Gu.

Coronation Street actress Kym marsh added, “Congrats to you both you beautiful pair”.

Vernon also marked his and Tess’ anniversary online by posting a picture of them sharing a kiss after they had tied the knot.

The Family Fortunes host simply wrote, “20yrs!!”, followed by heart emojis.

Tess and Vernon first started dating back in 2001 and two years later, they got married in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, in St Mary's Church.

The couple went on to have two daughters together- 18-year-old Phoebe and 13-year-old Amber.

For their 10th wedding anniversary, the pair renewed their vows in the south of France, a ceremony which Vernon had completely organised himself and romantically surprised Tess with.