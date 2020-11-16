Tess Daly shares rare family photo in moving tribute for Vernon Kay

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter, Tess Daly shared a rare family photo of herself, her husband Vernon Kay, and their daughters, in a touching tribute for her husband, as he entered the I’m A Celeb castle last night.

Television and radio presenter Vernon Kay is taking part in this all new version of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, which is taking place in Wales this year. To show her love and support for her husband’s new endeavor, Tess shared a moving post on Instagram yesterday evening, right before the first episode of I’m A Celeb was about to air.

“GOOD LUCK VERNON,” Tess wrote excitedly, alongside a black and white photograph of herself, Vernon and their two daughters, 16-year-old Phoebe and 11-year-old Amber, whom the two rarely talk about.

“After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can’t wait to watch Vern on tonight’s first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!” the mum-of-two lovingly wrote, adding, “We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX”

Many of the family’s friends, fans and followers took to the comment section to share their messages of good luck, and also to gush about what a lovely photo they all make.

Former I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here Now host, Laura Whitmore confidently commented, “He’ll be amazing!!”

“Oh my look at those beautiful smiles. Good luck Vernon,” one follower wrote.

Meanwhile, another gushed, “Oh my gosh how beautiful are you all.”

The first episode of the twentieth series of I’m A Celeb aired last night, and saw the 10 celebrities abseil down the side of a cliff before entering the new filming location in Gwrych Castle in Wales.