Tess Daly shares moving tribute for Vernon Kay as the couple reunite

Strictly Come Dancing host, Tess Daly is reunited with husband Vernon Kay, after the two were separated for five long weeks, while Vernon was isolating for and taking part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

While it's clear Tess was exceedingly proud of her husband for making it all the way to the I’m A Celeb final, it’s also fair to say that she was delighted to have him home with her and their two daughters.

“After almost 5 weeks away (2 and a half in isolation before going into the @imacelebrity Castle) it’s so good to have him home,” Tess wrote alongside an image of herself and Vernon wearing matching black polo-neck jumpers, which she shared on Instagram yesterday evening.

“Now it’s time to get that Christmas tree up…!” she added.

This touching post comes just two days after the I’m A Celeb final episode aired, in which we saw 46-year-old Vernon take third place. To celebrate her husband’s triumph, Tess shared a truly special tribute.

“LOVE YOU VERN! What a rollercoaster… he went in wanting to make us proud, and he made us beyond proud!! He's a winner in our eyes and we're just chuffed to have him home!” Tess wrote, before hilariously adding, “But that cashmere blanket's going straight in the wash…”

“Huge congratulations to @mrsgifletcher and a massive thank YOU for posting, voting, phoning and cheering him on all the way… the support has been overwhelming, we are stunned and so grateful xxx,” Tess added alongside a collage of images featuring Vernon’s best bits on I’m A Celeb.

Vernon posted the same image of him and Tess wearing matching jumpers to his own Instagram account last night, writing, “Home sweet home!!”

“Finally a day with the girls!! [Christmas tree] is up and now time to just relax…and re-energise!! Thank you for all your votes..It means so much to us that you voted to get me into the final…. Xxxxx”

Congratulations Vernon! You were an absolute pleasure to watch on this year’s I’m A Celeb.