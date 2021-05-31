Tesco’s Soleil Sun Protection products are now 23% cheaper

Now that our Irish summer is finally here and we’re all enjoying some glorious sunshine for a change, it’s time to stock up on plenty of sun protection to keep us safe during the warm summer days.

To coincide with this beautiful weather we've been having, Tesco Ireland have announced that from now on, they are covering the cost of the VAT on Tesco Soleil sun protection products, by permanently reducing the price by 23%.

The price reduction aims to increase awareness among Irish consumers about the importance of sun safety and skin protection and help ensure that quality sun protection products are accessible and affordable. As a result, from today, the price of Tesco Soleil sun protection products, available in stores and online, will start at €1.89.

According to the Irish Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in Ireland with an average of 13,311 people in Ireland diagnosed annually. Of those, 1,197 are diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer, a form of cancer caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

The number of people in Ireland being diagnosed with melanoma has tripled in the last 20 years and is one of the most common cancers among people aged 15-29.

Kari Daniels, CEO of Tesco Ireland said: “We’ve taken the decision to cover the cost of the VAT on Tesco Soleil sun protection products, to help make them more accessible and more affordable for our customers.

As we’ll all be spending more time outdoors this summer, we want to do our bit to highlight the importance of sun safety and skin protection. Of course, we need to be safe in the sun all year round and for this reason, we’re making this price reduction permanent.

With this change, we’re aiming to improve access, affordability, and awareness – we hope it will be a little help for our customers.”

The Tesco Soleil sun protection range offers the highest available protection (UVA 5-star rating) against UVA rays, at an affordable price.

Top tips when using Tesco Soleil sun protection: