Tesco launches five handcrafted chocolate bars in its finest* range.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Tesco Ireland has launched five new handcrafted chocolate bars to its Tesco finest* range. The selection of delectable treats feature silky-smooth Belgian chocolate made to perfection by the Irish chocolatier experts at Lir, an award-winning Irish company, based in Co. Meath, who have been perfecting the art of chocolate for over 30 years.

Featuring premium ingredients and on-trend flavours, the new range of Tesco Finest Chocolate Bars will be available in stores and online nationwide now for €2.00 each. The new range includes:

Tesco finest* Belgian Dark Chocolate Bar

Made from 64% cocoa solids, Belgian dark chocolate surrounds a smooth dark filling, creating a rich and intense flavour.

Tesco finest* Belgian Dark Peppermint Chocolate Bar

Dark chocolate with a twist and made from 64% cocoa solids, Belgian dark chocolate surrounds a soft peppermint filling for a refreshing flavour that is perfect for an evening treat.

Tesco finest* Belgian Smooth Milk Chocolate Bar

The Belgian Smooth Milk Chocolate Bar is made from 40% cocoa solids and features a creamy, silky milk chocolate filling for a smooth rounded flavour.

Tesco finest* Belgian Milk Chocolate Madagascan Vanilla & Sea Salted Caramel Bar

A vanilla and sea salted caramel explosion, the Belgian chocolate is made from 40% cocoa solids and boasts a velvety Madagascan vanilla & sea salted caramel filling.

Tesco finest* Belgian Milk Chocolate Orange Bar

A flavour filled artisan treat made of 40% cocoa, this creamy Belgian milk chocolate is coated in a zesty orange oil flavoured filling for a smooth rounded flavour.

Audrey Duffy, Buying Manager Confectionery said: “At Tesco, we are always looking at ways to give customers variety through quality products at the right price. We’ve worked closely with Lir over the last year to perfect an own-brand range of chocolate bars that we are hugely proud of, especially as they are produced here in Ireland. We’re excited to hear what customers think of our latest offering.”

The new range of finest* chocolate bars are available now for €2 or buy 2 for €3 until April 17th in Tesco stores nationwide.