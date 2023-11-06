Tesco introduces 2023 Christmas teddy supporting Children’s Health Foundation

SHEmazing!
Tesco Ireland is proud to introduce Gerry the Giraffe – a new plush teddy that will be available to purchase in all Tesco stores nationwide from today, Monday, 6th November. Made from 100% recycled materials, Gerry the Giraffe will be available for €5, with all proceeds directly donated to Children's Health Foundation.

Gerry the Giraffe is on sale now

Earlier this year, Tesco held a competition for the children attending Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres to name the Christmas 2023 teddy. This year, 10 year old Abby Murphy from Donaghmede, Co. Dublin, and a patient of Children’s Health Ireland at Connolly, was chosen as the winner.

Children’s Health Foundation and Tesco Ireland are committed to supporting sick children across Ireland. Since 2014, Tesco Ireland has been a proud supporter of Children’s Health Foundation raising a whopping €9 million for sick children and their families. All funding has been used to purchase vital medical equipment to help treat Ireland’s sick children.

Tesco customers are encouraged to be real-life heroes and participate in this effort to raise much-needed funds for Children’s Health Foundation by going to their local Tesco store to purchase Gerry the Giraffe* for €5, with all proceeds going to Children’s Health Foundation.

*Available while stocks last

