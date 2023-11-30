Tesco has launched its annual Christmas Appeal across Ireland

Tesco Ireland has launched its annual Christmas Appeal, taking place in 115 stores nationwide from Friday, 1st December – Sunday, 3rd December, and online now. Niamh Kavanagh, Singer and Eurovision Winner, has teamed up with Tesco this year to encourage customers to donate non-perishable food items, clothing or toys to benefit local Family Resource Centres and organisations supporting children and their families this Christmas across Ireland.

Since 2013, €1.7 million has been donated through the annual appeal – the equivalent of 1.4 million meals have been shared with those in need in local communities across Ireland. The campaign encourages shoppers to purchase an additional item during their trip to selected Tesco stores and donate it to the Christmas Appeal trolley located in the store on their way out. Customers are being asked to pick up an extra non-perishable food item (e.g. tea bags, pasta and rice, breakfast cereals, and tinned goods) or household necessities (e.g. toiletries, nappies, small clothing items, and toys) to add to the trolley, with 100% of the items being donated to over 165 community groups across the country.

Niamh Kavanagh, Singer & Eurovision Winner

Niamh Kavanagh, Tesco Christmas Appeal Brand Ambassador and Eurovision Winner said: “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Tesco to raise awareness for this year’s Christmas Appeal. Having worked in Tesco myself during the pandemic, I’ve seen first-hand the great work that they do to help families across the country. Even the smallest donation can help make someone’s Christmas that bit better, so if you’re in a position to do so, please consider picking up one additional item during your shop and donating it to the Christmas Appeal trolleys located in Tesco stores nationwide, or purchase a donation bundle online.”

Fergal Landy, CEO of the Family Resource National Forum (FRC) said: “We are delighted that many of our 121 Family Resource Centres around the country are partnering with Tesco Ireland as part of their Christmas Appeal. Whilst FRCs are committed to challenging the underlying causes of social and economic disadvantage, we also understand the immediate challenges faced by families this Christmas. The Tesco Ireland Christmas Appeal, Stronger Starts programme, and donation of surplus food through FoodCloud allow FRCs to combine responding to immediate needs with a long-term community development approach, that offers holistic support and tangible pathways out of poverty for parents and for their children.”

Christmas Appeal donation trolleys will be attended to by volunteers from local Family Resource Centres and other local organisations helping to support children and their families. This is the second year the Christmas Appeal will also run online at Tesco.ie until Sunday, 3rd December, where customers have the option to purchase a €2.50 and/or €5 bundle for donation.

At Tesco, the spirit of giving is not just for Christmas time. Tesco Ireland has committed to doubling the reach of its Stronger Starts programme by the end of 2024. This means that hundreds more primary school children most in need and their families will receive free nutritious fresh seasonal fruit and veg to help with meal solutions at home. Stronger Starts is an innovative community support programme from Tesco that helps to build thriving communities nationwide. By doubling the reach, Tesco aims to provide children in 240 DEIS primary schools who are most at risk of food insecurity with a food pack containing fresh apples, onions, potatoes, and carrots every week.