Terry’s Chocolate Orange mini eggs exist and we just need to try them

Christmas is just over and we know, we know it is far too early to be thinking about Easter, but that’s tricky when the supermarkets are already stocking Easter chocolate.

It may be months away but we’ve spotted Easter goodies popping up in the local corner store and the big Tesco.

We ate our weight in chocolate over Christmas but nothing compares to this latest discovery… Terry’s Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs.

Our dreams have come true.

New Foods UK posted a photo of the chocolate delights on their Instagram this week and we are now beginning the hunt for them.

The orange chocolate eggs are covered in a crispy orange shell and we truly cannot wait to try them. They come in 80g bags and only cost £1.

The limited edition chocolates will more than likely vanish from the shelves after Easter so we will certainly be stocking up over the next few weeks.

Don’t judge us. We developed a major chocolate addiction after Christmas and we’ve no intention of giving it up in 2020.

Feature Image: Newfoodsuk