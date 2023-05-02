Tennis star Serena Williams announces she’s expecting her second child

Serena Williams is going to be a mum again!

The retired tennis champion has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple are already parents to five-year-old daughter Olympia.

Serena chose to debut her pregnancy for the first time as she attended the annual Met Gala last night.

As well as having her baby bump on full display on the red carpet, the 41-year-old also took to Instagram to confirm that she is expecting again.

The mum-of-one posted some stunning photoshoot snaps of herself wearing her custom Gucci outfit. Serena also included a sweet image of herself posing with husband Alexis.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the Grand Slam tennis champion penned in her caption, teasing her incoming arrival.

Many famous faces have since taken to Serena’s comments section to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

“Congrats,” wrote young tennis star Coco Gauff, followed by some love heart emojis.

Credit: Serena Williams Instagram

“Yes!!!!!” Unwritten singer Natasha Bedingfield commented.

“AAAAYYYEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!”, exclaimed Creed star Michael B. Jordan.

Actress Nicola Peltz Beckham also shared her excitement by sending some heart-eyes emojis to the expectant parents.

Serena and Alexis have yet to confirm if they will be welcoming a son or a daughter.

The pair first met in Rome in May 2015 while staying at the same hotel. They subsequently began to date and, in December 2016, Serena accepted Alexis’ hand in marriage.

The couple went on to welcome their first child, daughter Olympia, into the world in September 2017. Then, in November of that same year, Serena and Alexis eventually tied the knot at a fairytale ceremony in New Orleans.

Congratulations to the happy family!