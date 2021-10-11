Temperatures are dropping so your hair needs a new routine

The freezing temperatures, rain and blustery winds outdoors combined with the dry central heating can make your hair and scalp uncomfortable, flaky, rough, dry, and breakage-prone. Just like skin, hair needs protection from the cold to remain soft and healthy, Irelands favourite dry shampoo Batiste have compiled a list of do’s and don’ts to ensure you maintain your fabulous mane in the colder seasons.

We caught up with the hair expert brand team at Batiste to get the low down on on drop dead gorgeous hair this AW.

Avoid frequent washing

Over-washing your hair will strip it of natural oils that help to keep hair moisturised and protected. This is especially bad in the winter when those oils are much needed. as much as possible. Using a Dry shampoo like Batiste will help to extend the time between your washes and brings life back to your hairstyle. It will also keep your hair smelling and looking fresh. Reducing your washing schedule also minimises the amount of heat styling in your routine, which can be extremely harsh on the hair, especially in the winter.

Lower the water temperature

Even though a steamy shower might be just what you’re looking for when the temperature drops, hot water can zap moisture from your hair making it brittle and more vulnerable to breaking. Avoid washing your hair in hot water as it dries out the hair. Instead wash your hair in lukewarm water and follow with a cool rinse to close and seal the hair cuticles.

Avoid heat styling

It's no secret that heat styling is a major culprit for dry, damaged hair. When your hair is already in a fragile state during the colder months, heat styling simply amplifies the problem, sucking moisture from hair strands. Embrace your natural hair texture and opt to air dry instead of blow dry whenever possible. It’s the perfect time to try heatless curls and experiment with twists, buns, and ponytails.

Eliminate hat head

Those with oily hair might find their hair goes particularly limp due to hat head. Shampoo a little more, and condition a little less, especially at the root. To revive your style, carry a small bottle of Batiste Dry Shampoo with you, apply a small amount at the roots, and zhuzh your hair. Dry shampoos are great for this: they keep the hair fuller and more robust and expand the hair shaft.

Keep locks moisturised

When winter wreaks havoc on your hair, you need to focus on restoring moisture and natural oils. Using a hydrating mask once a week will help. It's also important to invest in a rich and moisturising conditioner. After washing, reach for a lightweight leave-in formula with argan oil to instantly revitalize dry, damaged hair.

Wear a hat

It is important to cover your hair during the winter months to shield it from the moisture-robbing dry air, snow, wind, and rain (as well as keeping you warm!!). Wool, cotton, and other fabrics can cause breakage as well, so make sure to line your hat with silk or satin to help prevent damage. Fight static electricity under your hat by using a dry oil spray.

Not sure how to use dry shampoo?

Batiste is available from Penneys, Dunnes Stores. McCabes, McCauleys, Lloyds and pharmacies nationwide priced from €3.99