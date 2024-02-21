Teenager & young man killed following crash in Limerick

A teenager and young man have tragically passed away following a collision in Co. Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the N69 at Ballyengland, Co.Limerick at approximately 7.25pm when the car collided with a wall.

Two passengers, a man in his 20’s and a man in his late teens were fatally injured in the crash.

The driver and another passenger, both men aged in their late teens, are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place for road users, and a technical examination will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward and contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Askeaton Garda Station 061 601630 or any Garda station.