Teenager dies in motorcycle collision in Co.Mayo

A teenager has passed away following a crash in Co.Mayo.

Gardaí in Castlebar are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Co. Mayo on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted shortly before 5.00pm yesterday after a crash involving a motorcycle occurred at Cloonkeen near Castlebar on the R309.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road at the crash site was closed by officials, and local diversions are in operation.

Forensic Collision Investigators were requested to examine the scene.

The local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward with information.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station at 094 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.