Teenage girl dies after tragic accident at Dublin equestrian centre

It has been reported that a 15-year-old girl has tragically died following an accident which occurred at a Dublin equestrian centre on Wednesday afternoon.

During a training session at the Greenogue Equestrian Centre at Tay Lane in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, a young teen suffered devastating, serious injuries while taking part in an exercise event.

Gardaí officers from Ballyfermot responded to a call from the equestrian centre at around 2pm on Wednesday, June 16, following the accident.

Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and provided medical assistance before the girl was transferred to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, where she later passed away.

Confirming the heartbreaking news, the organisation Horse Sport Ireland released a statement which read, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young rider who was a much loved member of the equestrian community.”

An investigation into this tragic accident is currently ongoing and as a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Our thoughts go out to the young girl’s family during this heartbreaking time.