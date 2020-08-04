Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry has given birth to her fourth child

Huge congratulations are in order for Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry, who has given birth to her fourth child. The reality star confirmed her joyous news to E! News and we couldn't be happier for her. She welcomed a healthy baby boy on July 30. She revealed that he was born at her home at 2:47 p.m and weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love. I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now," she shared.

Kailyn is already a mum to 10-year-old Isaac Rivera, six-year-old Lincoln and two-year-old Lux.

Earlier this year, the mum-of-four revealed she was pregnant with a baby boy. This was her first pregnancy to find out the gender of her baby. She said: "We are so excited, there's just something so special about a mother and her sons."

The mum admitted that this pregnancy was tougher than the rest. Speaking earlier this year, she revealed: "It’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating."

We cannot wait to see what name Kailyn picks for her darling son.