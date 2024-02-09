Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry announces names of newborn twins

Kailyn Lowry has announced the names she’s chosen for her newborn twins.

The former Teen Mom star welcomed her twins, one girl and one boy, into the world at the end of last year with her boyfriend Elijah Scott.

After keeping their names private, Kailyn has now revealed the very unique monikers she has given her children, and admitted that her family is now complete.

Credit: Kailyn Lowry Instagram

Taking to Instagram and TikTok, the mum-of-seven shared a heartwarming video to her millions of followers, titled, ‘Name reveal for the twins’.

She captioned the post, “Complete. Whole. Everybody’s here. #kailandthechaos #kaillowry #twins”.

In the video, there are cute close-ups of the newborns’ tiny toes and little hands, as well as a snapshot of their nursery.

Draped over their cots are blankets with each of their names on them, revealing that Kailyn’s son is named Verse and her daughter is named Valley.

The footage also shows Lowry wrapping her babies up in each of their blankets before showcasing her own ‘Mama’ blanket with all of her children’s names on it.

Many fans of the former reality star took to the comments to share their love for the unique monikers.

One fan wrote, “Love all of the names! So unique! Congrats again kail!”.

“Congratulations Kail! They’re beautiful and so are the names, so happy your family is complete!”, penned another fan.

Credit: Kailyn Lowry Instagram

A third commenter added, “Congratulations!!! Love their names!! Beautiful babies!”.

As well as being a proud mum to little Verse and Valley, the 31-year-old shares a one-year-old son named Rio with her boyfriend Elijah.

She also shares three-year-old Creed and six-year-old Lux with her ex-partner Chris Lopez, 10-year-old Lincoln with ex-partner Javi Marroquin, and 14-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Riera.

After the twins were born, Kailyn revealed that they had arrived early and had to spend weeks in the NICU, which she said was ‘difficult’ for her and her family.