Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor welcomes birth of second child

Ellie Taylor is now a mum-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Ellie Taylor as she has announced the birth of her second child.

The comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant revealed she gave birth to her baby boy early, meaning she has unfortunately had to pull out of tonight’s Royal Variety Performance in London.

Ellie shared the news of her newborn’s arrival by posting a snap of the outfit she was meant to wear at tonight’s show, as well as a picture of her cuddling her son while in a hospital bed.

The Ted Lasso actress unveiled the photos to her 261K Instagram followers and wrote, “This is the fabulous outfit I was meant to be wearing tonight while doing stand-up at the @royalvarietyperformance in front of 4,000 people, including @princeandprincessofwales.

“Swipe to see the actual outfit I’ll be wearing tonight due to the surprise early arrival of my own little HRH…”.

“Gutted to miss out but also very very happy to be wearing giant mesh knickers and saying “But his skin is just so SOFT!” ten times an hour”.

She continued, “Mother and baby doing well because mummy has access to morphine and baby has access to boobies”.

“Wishing the rest of the performers the best night for a fantastic cause! Wishing me 12 hours sleep and a massive Pina Colada (not with the morphine, don’t worry…)”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Ellie.

Coronation Street star Kym Marsh wrote, “Ahhh huge congratulations darling girl!!”.

“Oh Ellie well done! So much love to you all”, said comedian Sara Pascoe.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse added, “Congrats mom and family”.

Ellie is already mum to a five-year-old daughter named Valentina. She is yet to reveal the name of her second child.