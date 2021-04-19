Tayto Park is reopening later this month and we can’t wait to visit

Great news everyone — Tayto Park has confirmed that they will be reopening their doors later this month, in just a matter of days!

This year has been pretty rough, let’s be honest. It’s been quite a challenge coming up with new and interesting ways to keep ourselves entertained. Luckily though, with the easing of restrictions that means that life can finally start to feel somewhat normal again.

Thanks to everyone playing their part in flattening the curve, on April 26 the restrictions will be eased to allow up to 25 people to attend a funeral. Outdoor sports can resume for those under 18-years-of-age, as well as outdoor tennis and golf. Not forgetting of course, on this date outdoor attractions such as zoos and wildlife parks can finally reopen to the public.

Taking a few extra days to make sure all health and safety protocols are in order, Tayto Park have announced that they will be reopening on Friday April 30, to welcome everyone to come and visit their zoo.

With certain sections of the park remaining closed off, friends and families can come and visit the park’s wonderful and vast collection of animals.

"Explore over 100 species from Amur Tigers, Amur Leopards, Ring-Tailed Lemurs and Mountain Lions to a fascinating array of Birds and Farmyard friends," Tayto Park exclaimed on Instagram today.

Their doors will open from 10am until 6pm on April 30 until May 30, with guests required to book tickets in advance, with two time slots available — you can choose from either 10am to 2pm or 2pm to 6pm. You won’t be able to walk up on the day, so planning and pre-booking is essential.

For those eager to make the most out of their trip, you’ll be pleased to know that food outlets such as the Outback Restaurant and Coffee Bistro will be open for visitors, as will the Pow Wow and Spud Hara Playgrounds. However, all other park attractions won't be open.

You can pre-book your tickets now at bookings.taytopark.ie