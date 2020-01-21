Taylor Swift reveals heartache over her mum’s brain tumour diagnosis

If you listen to Taylor Swift’s song Soon You’ll Get Better you’ll understand how much her mum means to her and just how difficult her mum’s health battle has been for Taylor and her family. The pop-star's mum Andrea has been going through treatment for breast cancer after it returned in 2019.

During her treatment, Andrea’s doctors made a discovery that every family fears. They discovered a brain tumour.

Taylor has opened up about her mum’s harrowing diagnosis in an interview with Variety.

The singer revealed her heartache after Andrea received her most recent diagnosis: “The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

"Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom, but for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first,” the Love Story singer shared.

Taylor explained that she wanted to spend as much time with her mum this year, which is the main reason behind her shorter tour.

“I feel like I haven’t done festivals, really, since early in my career — they’re fun and bring people together in a really cool way. But I also wanted to be able to work as much as I can handle right now, with everything that’s going on at home. And I wanted to figure out a way that I could do both those things.” she explained.

The Grammy winner continued: “I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen. We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

There is nothing more painful than seeing your mum suffering. We’re keeping Andrea in our thoughts during this harrowing time.