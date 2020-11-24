Taylor Swift announces virtual Folklore concert coming to Disney+

Calling all Swifties! Prepare yourselves — a virtual concert is coming to Disney+ later this week and it’s all about folklore.

That’s right, Taylor announced the exciting news today on social media. “Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement,” she prefaced, referencing her ‘lucky’ number.

“You haven’t seen this film before. folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus,” she wrote alongside a short promotional video.

In the trailer, the 30-year-old singer says, “There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life. If we're going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first.”

This intimate concert of the record breaking album folklore will be hitting the streaming service in a matter of hours, due to land on Disney+ at 10am (GMT) on Wednesday, November 25.

According to Swift, folklore “is an album which allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation.”

“This could've been a time where I absolutely lost my mind, and instead I think this album was a real flotation device for both of us,” Taylor explained in the trailer, talking to folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner.

So you know what this means — set an alarm, grab your cardigans and settle down for a very ‘2020’ concert like no other.