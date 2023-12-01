Taylor Swift addresses rumours of Joe Alwyn marriage before split

Taylor Swift has finally addressed rumours that she secretly married Joe Alwyn before the pair’s split.

Ahead of their seven-year romance breaking off earlier this year, speculation rapidly increased on whether the Shake It Off singer and the Conversations With Friends actor were engaged or already married.

Now, several months on from Taylor and Joe’s split, Taylor’s publicist has finally addressed the rumours on her behalf.

Taking to social media last night, the 33-year-old’s head publicist Tree Paine, who has been working for Taylor since 2014, shut down rumours alleged by gossip account Deuxmoi.

Tree specifically responded to allegations that Deuxmoi had shared on Instagram. In their post, the anonymous gossip writer addressed a message that they had received from a follower, expressing fresh doubts that Taylor and Joe had been secretly married.

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” Deuxmoi wrote in their reply.

Credit: Netflix

“It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone!” they continued.

“I have no reason to lie, I couldn't give a s**t what she does!!!!! I'm sorry she didn't tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn't sing about something doesn't mean it didn't happen!!!” Deuxmoi concluded.

After Deuxmoi’s post, Tree took a screenshot of the account’s message and re-shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind,” she insisted.

“This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these,” Tree added, referring to her superstar client.

Meanwhile, Taylor was spotted in London last night at the UK premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour movie. The Cardigan hitmaker was repaying a favour to the Crazy In Love singer, as Beyoncé attended Taylor’s premiere for her Eras Tour film in October.