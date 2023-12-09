Taste of the Nation report finds pizza is a national favourite

For Irish pizza lovers it’s all about a personalised pizza with almost 6.7 million customised toppings added in the last year. Domino's today revealed pepperoni, roast chicken, and ham as the top three most ordered additional pizza toppings, with tandoori chicken and green jalapeños adding heat to the top ten.

These findings come from the inaugural Taste of the Nation report; a nationwide study by Domino's into Ireland's pizza preferences. The report reveals a staggering 951,259 orders for pepperoni and over 561,905 orders for roast chicken, showcasing the nation's love for these classic toppings.

But wait, there's more! The report also uncovers some interesting Irish pizza preferences. Garlic Pizza Bread, the ultimate side dish, is a staple in most Irish pizza orders, while tandoori chicken has surprisingly knocked controversial pineapple out of the top ten, reflecting Ireland's spicy palate.

Habits:

In pizza world, the knife and fork debate are as cutting edge as it gets, with over half (51%) of pizza lovers believing it to be totally acceptable to indulge in a slice with cutlery. When the going gets tough, the tough order pizza, as over two-thirds (67%) of pizza enthusiasts agree that pizza is the ultimate comfort food.

Dubliners: Where Pizza Meets Late-Night Adventures – Dubliners, known for their adventurous spirit, extend that same enthusiasm to their pizza choices, embracing the bold flavours of BBQ and buffalo sauce. With 49% preferring BBQ and 28% opting for buffalo sauce, Dubliners are among the most adventurous pizza lovers in Ireland. They also embrace the convenience of late-night pizza, with 15% enjoying a slice after a night out.

Munster: The Tomato Sauce Troupe – Our Munster neighbours, renowned for their love of traditional flavours, relish the simplicity of tomato sauce, with a whopping 69% declaring it their sauce of choice. They're also the midweek pizza champions, with 29% savouring the warmth and comfort of pizza on a bustling weekday evening.

Leinster: The Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Contingent – 33% of our Leinster friends are smitten with the combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese on their pizza. They're also the family gathering enthusiasts, with 32% bringing loved ones together over a shared pizza experience. The Chick ‘n Mix Box is their favourite crowd-pleasing side.

Connacht: The Adventurous Palates – Our adventurous Connacht residents, known for their bold culinary choices, embrace the unexpected delight of reindeer meat on their pizza, with 18% favouring it. They're also the most open-minded when it comes to pizza etiquette, with half (50%) finding knife-and-fork dining acceptable. A staggering 56,299 classic cookies were devoured this year in the West, with limited edition chocolate orange cookies proving hugely popular while they were on menus.

Ulster: The Pepperoni Paradise – Ulster residents are truly passionate about pepperoni. A whopping 97.6% of Ulster pizza lovers indulge in this timeless treat. This unwavering dedication to pepperoni is so strong that Ulster is also the most likely province to order pizza when hungover. While pepperoni may reign supreme, Ulster pizza lovers have a penchant for pineapple with 11.29% developing a fondness for the most controversial of toppings.

National Trends: A Pizza Palette of Preferences – Beyond regional preferences, Domino's Ireland's research unearthed some interesting national trends:

Pizza is the perfect cinematic companion for 26% of pizza lovers on movie nights.

Taste reigns supreme (52%) as the deciding factor when choosing a pizza, followed closely by price (25%).

Pineapple on pizza sparks lively debates, yet over half of pizza lovers (53%) embrace this controversial topping.

Cutlery divides the nation with 51% finding it acceptable.

Pizza firmly establishes itself as the ultimate comfort food, with two-thirds of pizza lovers (67%).

And of course, no celebration would be complete without pizza as the nation celebrates St. Patrick's Day with 226,850 slices of pizza!

Sam Wilson, Domino’s Taste Trend Analyst at Domino's said: “Whether it’s Roast or Tandoori Chicken, Pepperoni Passion or plain old Cheese + Tomato, there’s no right or wrong way to enjoy your pizza. If anything, the research highlights there’s more ways than ever to enjoy a slice of the action. As a proven mood booster on the day after the night before or satisfying the weird and wonderful tastes of the nation, it can’t be denied Domino’s is the ultimate crowd pleaser.”

Most requested toppings include:

Pepperoni – 951,259

Roast Chicken – 561,905

Ham – 560,176

Sweetcorn – 478,151

Onions – 387,932

Mushrooms – 355,004

Green and Red Peppers – 343,522

Bacon – 304,321

Tandoori Chicken – 289,322

Green Jalapenos – 286,522

To get a scrumptious delivery from Domino’s, you can collect in-store or order online at www.dominos.ie.