Taste of Dublin is hosting a live cooking demo this evening

This summer we will miss not wandering into the Ivy Gardens to enjoy a night at Taste of Dublin – with the cancellation of all big events this summer they too have had to cancel this year’s event which is not only disappointing for the organisers, but for foodie peeps who enjoy the event each year.

But fear not, the creative team that they are, they have decided to bring the Taste of Dublin festival online! This evening, you can join Taste of Dublin LIVE on their Instagram at 7pm.

Coming to you LIVE all the way from top chefs and producers homes to yours, presenting the first in Taste LIVE series! They will be getting a pro-chef demo from one of Ireland's most loved chefs Kevin Dundon. If you have not been following Kevin on social during lockdown this is an ideal time to watch him as he has been creating some of his favourite dishes, and tonight will be no exception.

As the weather gets sunnier we know you'll be making the most of the barbecue so Kevin is on hand to share his top tips and cook a delicious dish along with you.

19:00 Best of BBQ with Kevin Dundon

19:30 Beer pairings with Seamus O'Hara of O'Hara's Brewery