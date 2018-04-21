Varadkar extends his sympathies to those impacted by Avicii’s death

Yesterday, the tragic news of the passing of EDM DJ and producer Avicii broke.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, sadly died in Oman, aged just 28 years old.

Fans were devastated by the news, many of which felt that Avicii's music defined particular eras of their lives – and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is no different.

So sorry to hear of the untimely passing of Avicii. Wake Me Up was the song of the summer of 2013 and my song of the Camino — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) April 20, 2018

Taking to Twitter, the Taoiseach expressed his sympathies to those effected by Avicii's death.

He also divulged that Avicii's music had touched him at certain points in his life, specifically the summer of 2013.

'So sorry to hear of the untimely passing of Avicii,' he wrote.

'Wake Me Up was the song of the summer of 2013 and my song of the Camino.'

We have to agree that Wake Me Up is one hell of a tune – we'll have the This Is Avicii Spotify playlist on for the day in homage.