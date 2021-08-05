Tangle Teezer launch their first range of Detangling Sprays

If your hair is prone to tangles, frizziness, flyaways and breakages then you need to check out this brand new range of detangling sprays from cult classic haircare brand, Tangle Teezer.

No matter what your hair type is, they have a product for you!

EVERYDAY DETANGLING SPRAY for Fine/Medium hair (RRP €11.99)

Tangles, frizz and flyaway hair can be an everyday problem for this hair type, which is why it’s been formulated with wheat protein, known to condition hair, making it more manageable and reducing static. Ideal for use on dry or weak hair to help restore the moisture balance, all the while leaving behind a loveable fruity scent.

DETANGLING CREAM SPRAY for Thick/Curly hair (RRP €12.99)

If your hair is on the thick/curly side, then tangles, frizz, breakage and dehydration can be an everyday problem, which is why this detangling cream spray has been formulated with shea butter and offers a floral citrusy scent.

As a lightweight cream, it helps maintain the natural form of curls without weighing down the hair.

Plus, they even have an Everyday Detangling Spray For Kids too (RRP €11.99). No tears, no tangles and all smiles for your child. Formulated with a lightweight hydrating complex that preps the hair for detangling, it helps to moisturise hair making it more manageable, leaving hair feeling smoother and softer.

Ideal for post swimming or bath time tangles, it encourages your child to love brush time, making hair dramas and tantrums a difficulty of the past.

Available from Cloud 10 Beauty, Medicare, McCabes and pharmacies nationwide.