Tangle Teezer drops new brushes loved by Kim & Khloe K’s hair stylist.

Tangle Teezer have just announced the arrival of their two latest releases to our shores – the Easy Dry & Go in Large and The Ultimate Styler.

The Ultimate Styler is already proving to be a red carpet must have for celebrity stylists, with recent high profile outings including

Kim K for the Oscars (hair stylist Chris Appleton)

Khloe Kardashian for Met Gala (hair stylist Chris Appleton)

Olivia Rodrigo for Met Gala (hair stylist Clayton Hawkins)

The Tangle Teezer Easy Dry & Go just got Supersized

In life, some things are just better when they’re bigger. And now the bestselling vented hairbrush is getting the supersize treatment. The Easy Dry & Go Large is here to give long hair the salon style blow-dry it deserves. Just like the original Easy Dry & Go, this latest innovation combines unique teeth technology and strategically placed vents to speed up drying time and turn down the frizz. The perfect tool for a DIY blow dry, it helps you create sleek, smooth styles whilst reducing heat damage for post-shower hair.

We know that more hair can mean more effort when it comes to drying. With a bigger pad surface area and even more teeth, The Easy Dry & Go Large ensures anyone with long or wavy hair can still get smoothness and shine in no time. More bristles, means more impact and the curved pad helps you pump up the volume faster than ever.

This lightweight, easy to use brush comes in on-trend Lilac Cloud, so both your hair and your dressing table will be getting that sought-after salon style.

Easy Dry & Go Large is available from Careplus, Chemist Warehouse, McCauleys and Gordons Chemists (NI) for €22 (£19).

The Tangle Teezer Ultimate Styler

Your secret weapon for serious style. After spending the past year attached to your loungewear and top knots, it’s time to up your hair game.

The Ultimate Styler is your secret weapon for creating head turning looks that will get you back on the social scene with a bang.

Whether you’re aiming for that super-chic up-do, those must-have brushed out curls or simply a sleek look with serious shine, this expert finishing hairbrush has got you covered. You can even level up your length with ease, with 95% of people saying it keeps hair extensions smooth and blends them in for a natural look.

As always, the secret’s in the teeth. The unique teeth have been specially created for dry styling and smoothing down the hair cuticle, so whatever style you go for, it’s going to be smooth, shiny and finished to perfection.

The thin comfortable handle gives you maximum control, so you can handle even the most high-end of hair styles, with 83% of people agreeing it’s easier to style their hair with this hairbrush.

The Ultimate Styler in Trendy Peach is available from Gordons Chemists, McCauleys, Chemist Warehouse and CarePlus €19.95 (£15).