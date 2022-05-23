Tan lovers NEED to check out this amazing offer on Vita Liberata

Attention all tan lovers! If you’re as obsessed with Vita Liberata as we are then you need to check out the amazing offers on Cloud10 Beauty right now!

Vita Liberata have created a brand new look but have kept the fabulous products the exact same (phew), so to celebrate, Cloud10 Beauty are offering 25% off all Vita Liberata products! Yes, you read that right, 25% off all their Vita Liberata products- we know, we couldn’t believe it either. Their tanning products are such a hit with celebrities which must be because of their moisturising ingredients that provide a gorgeously golden long-lasting tan.

It’d be rude not to have a browse on their site at the amazing savings because who doesn’t want 25% off such a lovely tan? Plus, this is an exclusive launch offer so it won’t be around forever.

We’ve picked some of our favourites from Cloud10 Beauty and listed them below for you.

Vita Liberata Body Blur (Was €33.95, Now €25.46)

The Body Blur truly is a holy grail product for tan lovers. This product helps to cover imperfections and gives the appearance of beautifully smooth tanned skin, and is perfect for face and body! This body make-up acts like a BB cream to give the skin a natural looking tint with a soft focus effect. It can even be used as a primer for make-up.

With Shea Butter to hydrate and repair the skin and Vitamin E which protects against free radical damage and fights the signs of ageing, your skin will love it. The Body Blur is long-lasting as it lasts up to 24 hours and is water resistant so it won’t wash off easily.

Vita Liberata Heavenly Tanning Elixir Tinted (Was €38.50, Now €28.88)

This luxurious cocoa-scented hydrating self-tan for the face and body locks in moisture and penetrates deeply into the skin to develop a natural-looking tan in 8 hours. This technology will continue to slowly release DHA, which enhances your tan result, up to 72 hours after application.

You will have a natural sun-kissed look due to the innovative technology and advanced ingredients which include botanicals. Your skin will remain hydrated as the look fades away evenly over 10 days.

Vita Liberata Tinted Tanning Mousse (Was €30.95, Now €23.31)

This lightweight and quick-drying self-tan mousse will allow you to enjoy a flawless and natural-looking tan with every use. It is enriched with organic botanicals including Raspberry Leaf Extract, Ginkgo Biloba, Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid to help soothe and hydrate the skin.

Once developed, this radiant tan will last 4-7 days before fading evenly.

Vita Liberata Tinted Tanning Mist Medium (Was €22.95, Now €17.21)

This weightless tan mist is fast-drying meaning you can spray and go. Your glow is customisable so you can decide the depth of tan you’d like. For a subtle glow, apply a light layer or add a second layer immediately for a deeper result.

This spray is enriched with Organic Aloe, Raspberry Leaf and Pomegranate Extract to provide nourishment to the skin while plumping it at the same time. This vegan formula can be used on the face or body.

Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Face (Was €33.95, Now €25.46)

The Body Blur had been transformed into a Beauty Blur for the face. Due to its unique formula, it can be used as a primer or as a skin finish. How amazing is that? The Beauty Blur perfects the skin by masking blemishes, while providing a natural contour and highlight with optimal skin tone correction.

Your skin will be left feeling soft and conditioned as it is enriched with natural botanical extracts.

Vita Liberata Dual Sided Luxury Velvet Tanning Mitt (Was €5.95, Now €4.46)

We can’t talk about tan without mentioning this fabulous tanning mitt! Your tan will come out looking streak-free and your palms will be protected. This mitt helps you to achieve a smooth, flawless tan every time.