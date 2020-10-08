Tamara Ecclestone shares adorable first photo of newborn daughter

Model and socialite, Tamara Ecclestone shared the sweetest photo of her newborn daughter for the very first time.

The 36-year-old waited three weeks after giving birth to her little girl to introduce her to the world. “Three weeks ago you completed us baby Serena,” the mum-of-two wrote, revealing the beautiful name they chose to give her.

In the photo, little Serena is wrapped up in a soft pink blanket, being cradled by her big sister, five-year-old Sophia, nicknamed Fifi by her parents, as she adoringly gazes into her sibling’s eyes. Their cute little pooch is sitting nearby, keeping a look out too.

“Watching the love Fifi has for her baby sister makes me happier and prouder then I could of ever dreamed of,” Tamara lovingly added.

Fans of the new mum were thrilled for her new family addition, and said as much in the comments. “Oh wow, this is so beautiful! Congratulations Tamara. God bless your growing family,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, fellow model Ferne McCann said, “Congratulations darling,” followed by a line of heart emojis and kissy-face emojis.

While Tamara hasn’t said a word about her pregnancy or her new baby up until this point, her dad, Bernie Ecclestone, who’s also the former chief executive of the Formula One Group, let it slip to the MailOnline shortly after Serena’s birth, that he was, “thrilled to be a grandfather again.”

Bernie (89) and his wife Fabiana Flosi (44) welcomed their own first child together just this past July — Bernie’s first son, who the couple have named Ace. With Ace and Serena so close in age, Bernie commented that the two will be well able to play together when they get a bit older.

“I'm delighted that Serena is with us at last. I’m getting quite the collection of grandkids!” Bernie Exclaimed.