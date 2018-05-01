Talk about magic? There’s an actual range of unicorn horn sex toys

Does it feel like everywhere you turn there's a new unicorn related product?

From bedsheets and pyjamas, to makeup and phone-cases – the world just cannot get enough of these mystical creatures.

And now, they've even managed to worm their way into the wonderful land of sex toys.

Yes, I'm serious.

Unicorn horn-shaped dildos exist, thanks to the folks over at Geeky Sex Toys – a company which has an impressive range of themed sex toys.

According to the website "The Unicorn Horn Dildo is a super cute toy made by us at Geeky Sex Toys."

"This legendary mysteriously mystical dildo will help stimulate the most magical orgasms. The suction cup allows for more adventurous role play creating your very own fairy tale ending."

For $60, this magical sex toy could be yours. A bargain? Who knows.

And if unicorns aren't really your thing, fear not, as the site hosts a wide range of other toys.

They have Pokemon themed goodies, and even a few Game of Thrones inspired toys.

One that made me LAUGH out loud? The game of 'moan' sex toy, in the shape of Jon Snow's famous sword.

Okay, I'll leave you all to it!