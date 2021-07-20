Take a peek behind the scenes at Fate: The Winx Saga season two

Netflix have just revealed that production for their second season of Fate: The Winx Saga is well underway, as the cast and crew return to Irish soil to film this beautiful series in scenic Wicklow.

According to the streaming service, production for season two of this teen-fantasy series has already begun, with three brand new cast members including Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke (Smother) who will be stepping into the role of Sebastian.

Meanwhile, Brandon Grace will play Grey and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) will be taking on the well known fairy character, Flora. For those who don’t know, Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the much-loved early 2000’s Nickelodeon cartoon series WINX CLUB by Iginio Straffi.

Filmed right here in Ireland around some truly stunning locations in Bray, Co. Wicklow, Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas and Rob James Collier as Silva.

To get fans hyped for season two, Netflix have shared a fun little behind-the-scenes video of what the cast have been getting up to while production has been getting underway here in Ireland. Check it out below;