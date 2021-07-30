Taco Night! How to make slow-cooked shredded beef tacos

It may not be Tuesday, but tonight is taco night! As the work week comes to a close and we approach the bank holiday weekend, we’ve decided to share one of our favourite family-friendly recipes which just so happens to be incredibly easy to make.

While the recipe itself is super simple, it does require a bit of preparation as for this delectable dish you’ll need to whip out your slow cooker. Rest assured though, the wait will absolutely be worth it!

In fact, this recipe is perfect for busy mums or those of us working from home at the moment, who are craving a flavour-filled home-cooked meal but are dreading the 5 o’clock slump.

Plus, dinner guests and kids alike will love making their own little tacos with all of their favourite fillings. Simply serve everything up in little bowls and let everyone dig in, as they create their own Mexican masterpiece!

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 6 hours

Ingredients:

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

600g diced beef

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

235ml beef stock

2 tsp tomato paste

1 chilli, deseeded (optional)

1 small onion, finely chopped

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Flour tortillas, to serve

Topping Options:

Guacamole

Salsa

Grated cheese

Fresh lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Coriander

Lime wedges

Method:

Whisk together the chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika in a small bowl.

Rub the spice mix into the beef, covering evenly.

Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Brown the beef on both sides.

Remove the beef from the skillet and place in the bottom of the slow cooker.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and chopped onion to the pan and cook until soft, stirring.

Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Add the beef stock and stir the pan to deglaze it, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan.

Add the tomato paste and chilli (if using) and whisk into the pan sauce until combined.

Bring the sauce to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer for 3-5 minutes until the sauce has reduced and thickened slightly.

Pour the pan sauce over the beef in the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 6 hours.

Shred the beef with two forks in a bowl, and pour any of the remaining juices from the slow cooker over the shredded beef.

Serve the beef in the flour tortillas, topped with your favourite taco toppings.