Switch to this new deodorant balm which delivers proven results.

Always keeping up with what’s best for the environment, L’occitane has launched a new Shea Butter Deodorant Balm which delivers proven results.

The balm is free from aluminium salt and alcohol and is formulated with 98% natural origin ingredients.

The natural deodorant balm offers up to 48 hours of protection while perfuming your skin with a soothing scent.

The product is enriched with 6% of nourishing organic shea butter but has a creamy yet powdery texture which is easy to apply. It absorbs quickly, leaving a dry and velvety finish on the skin that doesn’t stain clothes.

Water resistant and efficient even on extreme conditions, this deodorant balm can also be used on feet.

Over a 4-week trial period results included:

97% armpits feels soft, soothed and moisturise

91% product is effective

91% product protects against unpleasant odour

88% product dries quickly

88% product ensures an optimal deodorant protection

The new L’occitane Shea Butter Deodorant Balm 50g retails at €19 and is available instore now or online at here.