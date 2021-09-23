Sweater Weather: 10 knitted jumpers that just scream ‘fall vibes’

Now that we’re well and truly into the month of September, it’s fair to say that summer is over at last and now we can finally embrace those cosy autumn vibes!

I can unashamedly admit that I’m an autumn girl through and through. I truly adore going on my annual trip to starbucks and indulging in a basic pumpkin spiced latte. I wait all year until it’s finally time to light my fall candles again. I long for the days until I can dip into my autumn wardrobe and splurge on a new array of cosy knits.

If, like me, you’re finding your selection of knitted jumpers a little lackluster, then you’ve come to the right place. I’ve scoured the internet for the cosiest, comfiest and most stylish jumpers which just scream ‘fall vibes’ and put them together in a little list, down below.

Happy scrolling and happy shopping!