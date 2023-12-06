New survey finds fashionistas crave sparkles & sequins this season

Main feature image: Ciara wears Midi length sequin dress in navy blue, €135, from Bow & Pearl, all festive decorations available from Carraig Donn

Swan Rathmines is a shopping centre with a warm welcome that has all you need for everyone’s Christmas shopping this year! Whether it’s picking up a sequin dress for a Christmas party or a sparkler for a proposal, Swan Rathmines has it all under one roof.

Located in the heart of Rathmines, Dublin, the Swan Rathmines is filled with family-owned boutiques to book shops, health shops, card shops as well as the 9 screen Omniplex cinema and plenty of food options such as McDonalds and Graham O’Sullivan when all the shopping makes you a bit peckish!

According to a recent survey on Christmas shopping trends conducted by Swan Rathmines, over 85% of people will make a conscious effort to shop local this Christmas. The Swan Rathmines proudly hosts a number of Irish owned shops including Bow and Pearl, Greenwich Village, Beautiful South, as well as children’s boutiques such as Cygnet and Bow Baby, Dubray books and Dunnes Stores.

Sequins are a must this Christmas with over 75% of people saying it’s an absolute yes for their festive wardrobe and Swan Rathmines has plenty of shops where sequins are front and centre this season.

Pictured Ciara wears Polo neck €46 from Carraig Donn, with Tommy Hilfiger Watch €159, Casio Retro Watch €60, Sapphire Ring €3795, Solitaire Lab Diamond €4,800, Solitaire Lab Halo €3,500 and Emerald Cut Lab Diamond €4,500, from David Cullen Jewellers.

Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend this Christmas, and there’s no better selection than in David Cullen Jewellers. In its survey Swan Rathmines found that over 53% of those surveyed said they would prefer to be in the shop when jewellery is bought for them!

Benjamin McElroy, from David Cullen Jewellers, a family-owned business since 2002 said: “Christmas is still a very popular time for couples to get engaged but today we see the couple coming into the shop to choose the ring together. And we’ve certainly seen more of an interest in coloured stones such as emeralds and yellow diamonds for engagement rings.”

And for everyone heading out to tick off their Christmas shopping list some of the answers to the survey question “What's the worst Christmas present you've ever received?” were comical and included in no particular order: Earrings for someone who didn’t have pierced ears, a half empty bottle of perfume, six plastic lemons and a set of window wipers for a car (given to someone who doesn’t drive). Some other survey results included:

Will you be shopping in person or online when buying presents this Christmas?

75.7% of people said they will do a mix of both

14.4% of people said they will be buying in person this Christmas

9.9% of people said they will be buying online in Christmas

Who do you find the hardest to buy for at Christmas?

41.1% of people find their Dad the hardest to buy for at Christmas

18.8% of people find their sibling the hardest to buy for at Christmas

15.2% of people find their best friend the hardest to buy for at Christmas

14.3% of people find kris kindle the hardest to buy for at Christmas

10.7% of people find their Mum the hardest to buy for at Christmas

List of stores in Swan Rathmines:

